Saudi Arabia confirms 4 deaths from COVID-19 and 310 new cases, first in more than 2 months





RIYADH: Saudi Minister for Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi on Monday restricted the outsourcing of customer care services through call centers in foreign countries.

It has become a common practice for businesses to transfer to customer care services using call centers based in foreign countries such as the US, UK, India, Pakistan or any other neighboring Arab country.

Under the new directives, all such services offered remotely, including phone calls, emails, online chats and social media interaction can no longer be contracted.

All of these customer care services now have to be based in Saudi Arabia. The decision aims to create employment opportunities for Saudis. HIGH LIGHTS Under the new directives, remote customer care services, including phone calls, emails, online chats and social media interaction, can no longer be contracted. The decision aims to create employment opportunities for Saudis. The decision will be implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, the Communication and Information Technology Commission, the National Cyber ​​Security Authority and the Local Content Procurement Authority and the Government.

The Ministry will also launch programs through its existing initiatives to provide national staff training. Platform Madad

The ministry called on employers and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to document their employees’ employment contracts through the Madad ministry platform.

The Ministry underlined the necessity of documenting contracts so that enterprises can benefit from the services of the initiative to improve contractual relations.

The ministry launched the Madad platform to provide technical solutions for SMEs on all wage-related issues.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos