Strong winds and light snowfall continue tonight





The smells stay healthy until Wednesday …

KIST AFTERNOON: Snow, Snow that blows and goes. Hello 33. Winds: VP 10-20 mph. Gusts at 35 mph. TODAY: Wind and Cold. Lo 28. Winds: VP 10-15 mph. Gusts at 35 mph. Wednesday: Partly cloudy, windy. Hello 36. Winds: VP 10-15 mph. Gusts at 30 mph. The total total snowfall since last night at Harrisburg International was .5 12.5 making it our biggest snowstorm since March 2018. There were isolated reports of -1 16-17 over parts of West Franklin County together with eastern Lebanon / Lancaster! Snowfall will last today and tonight, but any additional accumulation would be minimal. Strong winds will continue though with gusts of over 30 miles per hour this evening and overnight while the upper and lower levels remain parked over New England. Temperatures will drop in the mid-20s for early Wednesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday offer a break from active weather, but Wednesday will still be cloudy as the upper and lower levels move towards the sea. Temperatures will gradually rise until Friday leading to the possibility of a mix early on Friday, but light rain showers appear the most likely outcome. Colder air is coming back for next weekend, and this could lead to another round of winter weather. Another coastal lowland is appearing in the guidelines for forecasting a long range for Sunday-Monday that could bring potential for snow accumulation. The model seems progressive however suggests that even if a storm materializes, it will not slow down and will not shed significant snow like the latter. After this low level, another shot of significantly colder air will move through Monday with the achievements achieved only in the 20s. Most of next week looks much colder than normal. -Meteorologist Adis Juklo

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos