Aero India 2021 starts tomorrow | Times Hindustan





Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate Aero India 2021, the two-year three-day event to be hosted by Yelahanka Air Force Station from 3 to 5 February. The defense ministry said in a tweet, Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will inaugurate # AeroIndia2021 in Bengaluru tomorrow. @AeroIndiashow. This will be the 13th edition of the international event which will be attended by several aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Army, Indian Navy, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and the Coast Guard. This edition will see a combination of physical and virtual exhibition with 601 exhibitors, including 523 from India and 78 from 14 foreign countries, expected to attend the event. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, visitors will need to have an RT-PCR test 72 hours before the event and only those with a negative Covid-19 test report will be allowed entry. Only 3,000 visitors will be allowed at the flight venue each day. The flight of the Aatmanirbhar formation A unique HAL flying display titled Aatmanirbhar Formation Formation Flight will consist of HAL products such as LCA (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, IJT, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and Civil Do-228 flying in a formation special. The HTT-40, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and civilian Do-228 will be available for customer demonstration flights. Sukhoi 30 MKI, Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Light Light Helicopter (LUH) will also take part in the flying show. The static display will include Do 228, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT) -40 and LUH and ALH Mk III. HALs HALL-E will be the main attraction of the event and will feature the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) simulator with the TEJASMAX cab as the mother ship platform. See: Aero India 2021 Trials Held in Bengaluru American B-1B Lancer Heavy Bomb A heavy American B-1B Lancer bomber will perform a flight in Aero India 2021. The bomber has up to 50 world records for speed, payload, range and climbing time in its class. U.S. participation in Aero India 2021 can be seen as a deepening of ties between Washington and New Delhi. US participation in Aero India 2021 reflects our growing bilateral defense ties and our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, read a statement issued by the US Consulate US Pacific Air Force Gang The U.S. Pacific Air Force band will also perform at the event, along with Indian strike artist Giridhar Udupa. The US Embassy will broadcast the performance at a later date.

