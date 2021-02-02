Virus surgery in Portugal puts hospitals on the brink





Portugal, struggling to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has led to the highest death rate in Europe, has rapidly filled beds in intensive care units set up for Covid-19 patients and is being forced to remove seriously ill patients from hospitals. Overcrowded hospitals, particularly in the Lisbon capital region, have urged patients to try to treat themselves at home, and some patients have been relocated to hospitals in areas with less severe outbreaks. The government has also sought help from other European countries. Those attending hospitals in Lisbon are finding a system on the verge, with many people lined up outside and waiting for treatment in ambulances.

I really did not believe this could have ever happened in Portugal, having patients going door to door to find a hospital to escape, said Toms Lamas, a doctor who works in intensive care units. two hospitals in Lisbon. Hospitals are now being forced to make life or death decisions for which patients to treat. Three months ago, we had patients who were admitted to intensive care but are now not being considered, essentially because they have a chronic illness or are elderly, he said.

Portugal, a nation of about 10 million people on the Iberian Peninsula, is on the brink of its worst pandemic crisis. It has recorded 12,757 total coronavirus-related deaths, 5,576 of them in the last month alone. Last spring, during the first wave of infections, Portugal was one of Europe’s success stories after enforcing a tight blockade that helped keep death rates low, especially compared to neighboring Spain. But since Christmas, Portugal has faced an increase in cases and fatalities. This week, as new cases appear to be falling in some regions, the Lisbon blast was raging. We are seeing some weeks that will be difficult, said Pedro Siza Vieira, the Portuguese Minister of Economy, in a telephone interview on Tuesday. Mr Siza Vieira contracted the virus last month and about a third of senior government officials either fell ill themselves or had to isolate themselves after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive.

Mr Siza Vieira said many people in Portugal had seen family members during the Christmas holidays. Many, he added, had traversed the country, ignoring rules prohibiting domestic travel. Evidence of mobility in the country shows that people did not even respect the restrictions we had in the country, he said.

Portuguese authorities also believe the crisis has been amplified by the rapid spread of the variant of the virus first discovered in Britain, which most likely was brought to the country by Portuguese working in Britain and traveling back for Christmas, Mr Mr said. Siza Vieira. We have no evidence that the Brazilian variant is quite active in Portugal, while we have evidence that the UK variant explains more than half of the new cases, particularly in the Lisbon area, he said. But British officials have expressed concern about the spread in Portugal of the first variant discovered in Brazil, prompting Britain to announce travel restrictions in Portugal, which is popular with British tourists. The travel ban was part of a wave of border closures around the world as countries compete to limit the spread of new variants as massive vaccination campaigns begin. Updated April 2, 2021, 12:06 am ET Isabel Vaz, who runs a network of 15 private hospitals, 11 clinics and a public hospital throughout Portugal, said Portugal should be praised for doubling the number of intensive care beds over the past year, as well as for close coordination between its public and private health care systems to make full use of available resources.

Ms Vaz added that Portugal had been caught in a difficult balancing act before Christmas, wanting to revive its economy and fully consider the risks of another wave of infections.

As a country, I feel we failed to understand the real enemy and the dangers we faced during the winter, she said. But of course no country health system is prepared for a tsunami like this. Whatever the infection driving in Portugal, new cases are only now beginning to show signs of slowing down after a the national blockade was reinstated in mid-January. Across the country, residents are required to stay home and all non-essential stores are closed. Citizens are also barred from traveling abroad unless for exceptional reasons. Portugal was initially one of the stumbling blocks in Europe in terms of vaccine distribution, with the spread also marred by several queuing scandals. But Mr Siza Vieira insisted the country was now on track to vaccinate about 10 per cent of the population by early March. He said the first 270,000 doses of the vaccine and 70,000 second doses had been administered since Monday. Within Lisbon hospitals, staff are working against time to prepare for a projected increase in patients seeking urgent treatment. More wards are being converted into space for Covid-19 patients, but, said Dr. Lamas, adding beds is not the same as adding human resources and we are calling on doctors and nurses from other specialties to help us, but who are not used to treating this type of patients It’s like starting from scratch, he continued, because teaching people how to use different devices and safely is a giant job.

Portugal took over the rotating presidency of the European Union in January and pandemic efforts appear to be at its center. Mr Vieiria Siza said the bloc needed additional powers to deal with a pandemic, including uniform criteria on how to open or close borders.

“One of the lessons this crisis teaches us is that we really need a European Union that is empowered and has the resources to deal with this kind of threat that humanity faces and can only be addressed at the continental level,” he said. Several bloc countries offered assistance to Portugal over the weekend. German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said her country was preparing to send in military personnel and equipment, noting that all determined would be vaccinated. And Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of Austria said on Twitter that his country will welcome patients transferred from Portugal, without detailing how much. Ricardo Baptista Leite, an opposition lawmaker in Portugal who is also a doctor and head of the public health department at the Catholic University of Portugal, said he was grateful for the support. We now have international aid coming in to try to save as many lives as possible, he said. But the time will come to evaluate what went wrong.







