BJP chief Nadda to begin 2-day poll-related visit to Kerala on Wednesday

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Kerala from Wednesday to review election preparations ahead of upcoming State Assembly polls.

He will also address a public gathering at Vadakkunnathan Temple Ground, Thrissur on Thursday. The public meeting would be the first major BJP rally in Kerala, launching the assembly campaign.

According to Nadda schedule, the party president will arrive at Trivandrum International Airport on February 3, where state party leaders will give him a grand welcome and a motorcade rally is also planned.

Nadda will attend the main meeting of the BJP state committee ahead of discussions on the allocation of seats and the selection of candidates in relation to the Kerala assembly polls.

He will also address newly elected Councilors and Block members Zilla Panchayat of BJP at an event in Kowdiar.

Before leaving for Thrissur, where Nadda is scheduled to attend a public office, he will visit the Shri Padmanabhaswamy temple in the evening and offer prayers.

The NDA alliance partner will have individual meetings with the BJP president to discuss the candidacy in relation to the alliance partners.

On Thursday, he will be in Kochi for a short period before continuing on to Thrissur.

In Thrissur, he will address a meeting of incumbent BJP state office holders, collectors, district presidents and district general secretaries.