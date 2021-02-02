China hits human rights lawyer who defended Hong Kong 12, Wuhan Reporter – Radio Free Asia

Authorities in China’s central Chinese province of Henan have cracked down on a human rights lawyer after he tried to represent one of 12 Hong Kong protesters detained by the Chinese Coast Guard as they tried to flee to the Democratic island of Taiwan.

Ren Quanniu received a notice from Henan Provincial Office of Judicial Affairs on Tuesday informing him that his internship license had been revoked on the grounds that he “used a cult to undermine the law” in November 2018.

The letter said Ren had “seriously damaged the image of the legal profession” after defending a member of the banned spiritual movement Falun Gong, which has been designated an “evil cult” by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Rehn said he did not believe the reason stated in the letter was the main factor behind the decision, however.

“One factor was my involvement in the Hong Kong 12 case, which was much deeper [than in the other case]”he told the RFA on Tuesday.” Next was [my defense of citizen journalist] Zhang Zhan “.

“I gave a lot of media interviews about these two cases, so I think they were more likely to have been the main reasons,” Ren said.

Authorities in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan have already suspended the license of peer rights lawyer Lu Siwei, citing his public comments on the case of 12 Hong Kong activists arrested at sea in August 2020.

‘Inappropriate remarks’

Judicial authorities in Sichuan provincial capital Chengdu moved on Jan. 4 to crack down on Lu, claiming he made “inappropriate remarks” in public about the case, “breaking Chinese law and professional guidelines for lawyers.”

None of the lawyers employed by the families of the 12 detainees were allowed to see their clients, who had attorneys assigned to them by the local government in their place.

Ren also defended Zhang Zhan, who was sentenced to four years in prison in December 2020 for posting reports from Wuhan during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the city.

She was found guilty of “settling disputes and inciting trouble”, a charge often used to target critics of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), on the grounds that she had published “false information” about the pandemic in the media. social.

Rehn had given interviews to the media detailing her physical condition as she went on a hunger strike in protest of her treatment.

No regrets

Ren, who has now been effectively barred from working as a lawyer in China, said he has not repented, however.

“I think human rights lawyers in mainland China should stay with the people of Hong Kong, even if it means they end up losing their licenses,” Ren said. “The people of Hong Kong have always been at the forefront of Chinese people ‘s hopes for their society.”

“So many paid a heavy price and were arrested, and [authorities’] persecution [of activists] has been quite serious, “he said.” I did not hesitate [in taking the case] and they thought we ought to do our best to help them. “

Hong Kong’s human rights lawyer Albert Ho, who heads the Chinese Group of Human Rights Lawyers, said the suspension of Lu and Ren’s licenses is the latest in a long process of actions taken by the CCP against its lawyers. human rights in China, starting with a nationwide police operation in July 2015

“If lawyers do not have protection for their rights, then how can they protect the rights of their clients?” Tha Ho. “How do you protect disadvantaged groups who have no legal knowledge at all?”

“Things are moving towards a state of lawlessness [in China], slowly turning towards the Cultural Revolution, “he said, referring to an era of political violence and social unrest from 1966 to 1976 under the late supreme leader Mao Zedong and the Gang of Four.

Reported by Lu Xi for Mandarin and Cantonese Services of RFA. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.