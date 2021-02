Dasgupta Review: Climate report calls on governments to incorporate nature into economic decision-making

Society needs to reevaluate the measure of economic success by embedding the natural environment in financial decision-making in order to reverse a rapidly declining biodiversity that poses an extreme risk to livelihood, an independent global review led by a British-Indian economist has concluded. Led by Professor Partha Dasgupta, the summary entitled ‘The Economics of Biodiversity’, commissioned by the UK Treasury Department, is the first framework of this type of relationship between biodiversity and the economy that warns of the adverse effects of social systems on the resources of limited planetary. “Nature must enter economic and financial decision-making in the same way that buildings, machinery, roads and skills do,” the review says. “To do so ultimately requires changing our measures of economic success. Introducing natural capital into “National accounting systems would be a critical step towards making our assets a comprehensive measure of progress.” The 600-page comprehensive report says society needs to do better in embedding the natural environment and losing biodiversity in economic thinking and decision-making, which is not happening at the moment. She argues that nature offers a certain set of goods and services, but humanity is placing unsustainable demands on nature’s ecological services on a sustainable basis and hoping to reverse the damage through technological interventions. But the review says, “we can not rely on technology alone: ​​consumption and production patterns will have to be substantially restructured.” Essentially, the review points to a “broader institutional failure.” “Many of our institutions have proved inadequate to manage externalities. “Governments are exacerbating the problem almost everywhere by paying people more to exploit Nature than to protect it and prioritize unsustainable economic activities.” The review identifies three broad areas of solutions, including ensuring that humanity’s demands on nature do not exceed its sustainable supply and adopting a different metric for economic success to move towards a comprehensive wealth measure that calculates the benefits of investing in natural resources. It also involves transforming institutions and systems to enable these changes and to support them for future generations.

