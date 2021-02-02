Rutte: High schools could open in March; Fencing under rating

High schools in the Netherlands could open their doors to students in early March with a more forced social distance, Mark Rutte told a news conference Tuesday. The outgoing Prime Minister said the Cabinet has also sought more advice regarding the effectiveness of all current blocking measures, including the curfew which he said would still expire in the early hours of the morning of 10 February.

Rutte said the main concern now was the rapid progression of coronavirus mutations in the Netherlands, with the RIVM public health institute saying earlier in the day that two-thirds of the entire week of SARS-CoV-2 infections were linked to variant B117 of the virus which originates in the United Kingdom. “The calculations point to a third wave that will inevitably hit us,” Rutte said.

For that reason, the current block will continue at least until March 2, although non-core stores will be allowed to allow customers to pick up goods booked at least four hours in advance.

The doors of the high school should remain closed at least until March 1st

High school students will still have to wait to re-enter their classrooms for about a month, until the February holiday break is over. Rutte said more information about this and a final decision would be announced in late February, potentially at a press conference on February 23rd.

Currently, high schools are still open to students taking exams, and students seeking extra help or care. In some cases, more students will be welcomed more quickly to determine if new guidelines from the RIVM can reduce the spread of the virus in that environment.

Primary schools will be opened; Students will be tested when a classmate is infected with the coronavirus

Primary schools, special education and day care will be allowed to reopen their doors Monday after nearly eight weeks of a closure.

“Adults usually get the virus from other adults, not children,” Rutte told reporters about the decision to allow elementary school students to return to class. He also shed more light on additional precautions the Cabinet decided to open schools while trying to prevent infection figures from rising as a result. “If a child gets a positive test, the whole class or their group will have to quarantine and be tested on the fifth day. We will also conduct more intensive testing and resource research and contact.”

Earlier, cabinet ministers also said teachers are likely to have more access to rapid testing for viral infection.

Curfew update: Expiry of February 10 under discussion

“We are seeing that it is quiet on the street after 9pm,” Rutte said of the curfew, now in effect for 11 days. This, however, has not been long enough to say whether the restriction has helped reduce infections in the country. The average number of new infections is a minimum of three months on Tuesday, but may still increase due to more contagious variants of the virus.

The Cabinet wants the Explosion Management Team which has advised the government to reconsider the current blockade measures in place to determine if they are necessary and effective. “Because of the major concerns, we are asking OMT to advise again on the whole package of measures,” Rutte said.

“We look forward to that advice later this week.” He said the Cabinet could update the public on the curfew early next week.

The guide is re-introduced from the block

During the press conference, Rutte and De Jonge presented a new map to lead the Netherlands out of the blockade. Where the roadmap introduced last year was supposed to be implemented at a more regional level, the new guide will require national government to define and enforce regional restrictions.

“The way back is cautious, with small steps,” De Jonge said.

Restrictions on each level have been tightened, with all levels requiring a ban on drinking alcohol in public from midnight to 6am, and a “vigilant” level that allows a maximum of eight people to visit home per day. Previously, there was no maximum. As a security region progresses in the past, to “disturbing”, “serious” and at level 4, “very serious”, residents will be subject to increasingly stringent restrictions until the number of new infections and pressure decreases. on the health care system. .

The maximum number of family guests drops to one per day at level 4 and a curfew can be imposed, similar to the current blockade measures in the Netherlands. When some regions are set at the “very serious” level, stricter rules will apply across the country.

Ultimately, De Jonge will determine which of the four risk levels will apply to each of the 25 security regions on a weekly basis. This will be decided after consultation with the heads of the regions and advisors from the RIVM public health institute, the GGD municipal health service and government officials.