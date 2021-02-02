Direction of tax compliance to continue: Ajay Bhushan Pandey

NEW DELHI : The 2021-22 budget shows that central taxes on gasoline and diesel are here to stay at current levels for another year, that compliance enforcement will continue, and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation for states will to remain a direct issue.

Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey explains the philosophy behind current tax policy in an interview. Excerpts from an interview:

Refusal in the structure of customs duties to introduce farm leave may not tell consumers, but it may affect the income of states, right?

Improving infrastructure in agriculture is the need of the hour. We need to make agriculture more productive and efficient so that farmers can earn with a better infrastructure. For this, what was needed was dedicated funding for infrastructure (investment) activity. This can be done by allocating resources and ensuring the security of funds. For this holiday is imposed a very limited number of items. Another objective was that, while doing so, it should not weigh on consumers. If you have to save customers from any burden, some of the existing tasks need to be fixed. What we have done is reduce the customs tax and impose a ban to a limited extent. Similarly, we regulated excise and additional excise which is intended only for the central government to provide space for rest.

Estimated excise invoices for FY22 are approx 3.3 trillion, similar to this year, which means there will be no cuts in petrol or diesel taxes until March 2022. Your comment?

We made an estimate based on expected consumption in the coming years. The price of fuel is set by oil companies based on their international price. Our estimate is based on consumption and tax in terms of rupees per liter. It does not depend on the price.

Will 1 trillion GST vacation estimated for FY22 is enough to offset the loss of states revenue next year?

Guaranteed revenues for states are complicated by 14% per year. Next year, another 14% composition will occur. Any gaps in revenue (of states) that you will need to fill through compensation. The GST council has already decided to extend the compensation date.

Will the Center have to extend the special loan agreement for another year?

This decision has not been made yet. The decision to borrow was for the current year. This is something I can not wait to say because that decision has to be made by the government. But the decision to extend the termination collection period beyond 2022 has been taken.

We have seen strong compliance incentives that increase revenue collection from GST. What will be the next direction of the tax administration?

This trend must continue. Reducing the burden of compliance and making tax administration simple and effective is something we will have to do. Today we can see the result of using technology in GST. With data analysis, on a tax base of 1.2 crore people (GST registered entities), we could accurately identify several thousand trying to play the system. With coordinated actions against merchants of false invoices and those involved in tax fraud, coupled with other measures, it has been shown possible to achieve higher revenue collection without increasing the tax rate and without any harsh action in terren.

If you can take targeted action against tax evaders, identified through technology and make life simpler for honest taxpayers, this gives very good results. Demonstrated in GST and direct tax, if you look at the collection of direct tax revenues between April and January of this fiscal year and last, the gap is only 6.67%. In the next two months, this gap will narrow. We are moving in this direction.

How do you plan to address the concerns of employees of state-owned enterprises and banks planned for investment?

Failure to invest in government holdings does not mean that the company is closing down, but only a change in management (and ownership). The new management also needs employees to work for the company and all these aspects should be considered by the ministry in question.