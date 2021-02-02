International
Covid’s record of 101 deaths is ‘highest death toll’ reported ‘every single day’
Another 879 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening along with 101 new Covid-related deaths.
Today’s confirmed coronavirus victims are mostly confirmed in a single day.
83 of these deaths occurred in January and 18 occurred in February.
There have now been a total of 3,418 coronavirus-related deaths in Ireland.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan said the growing Covid-related deaths are the result of increased infections in previous weeks.
This is the highest number of deaths we have reported on each day of the Covid-19 pandemic to date.
“The high mortality we are experiencing as a country at the moment has to do with the increase in infection we saw a few weeks ago, and the hospitalizations and ICU admissions that followed as a direct result,” he said.
Health authorities have also confirmed a total of 198,424 cases since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr Holohan urged the public to continue to observe public health guidelines as the best tool to honor the memory of the deceased.
He praised the public efforts so far but said further work was needed.
What we can control today is the prospect of this disease in the coming weeks.
“Your positive actions matter and they add to a collective level. Please keep going,” he said.
Hospital admissions have dropped slightly this afternoon with 1,388 Covid-19 patients, 207 of them in intensive care.
45 hospitalizations occurred in the past 24 hours while 109 people were released.
A breakdown of case data published by the Department shows:
- 419 cases are men and 459 are women
- 56% of cases are under 45 years old
- The average age of confirmed cases today is 41 years
383 cases have been reported in Dublin while 79 are in Cork. 53 cases are in Galway and 40 cases have been reported in Limerick along with 43 in Meath.
The remaining 290 cases were distributed to another 20 counties. Monaghan continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate at 1011.6, double the national incidence rate of 455.0
Vaccination figures valid until January 31 have shown that nearly 200,000 people have received strokes, 150,500 people have received the first dose and 49,300 have received the second.
The latest numbers and fatalities of the Covid case come as the Dil health committee has heard a third of home care deaths related to the virus that occurred in January this year.
Dr Kathleen MacLellan, Assistant Secretary, Social Care Division, Department of Health said 369 residents of nursing homes died in January from a total of 1,543 since March.
There have also been 4,300 cases among residents and staff identified as increasing levels of infection impact staff, putting further pressure on nursing homes.
HSE officials said about 2,000 employees of nursing homes are currently on Covid leave.
Meanwhile, efforts to introduce mandatory hotel quarantine for international arrivals in Ireland will require new primary legislation, the cabinet has been told.
The government meeting on Tuesday said the request means a “short” delay in implementing the requirements, announced last week.
The government last week agreed that those who do not offer a negative test before launching the Covid-19 PCR, as well as anyone arriving from Brazil and South Africa, will face mandatory 14-day quarantine for fear of variants of virus outbreaks in those countries.
The legal requirement for other travelers to quarantine for 14 days at home can be handled within current public health regulation.
Quarantine legislation comes as the CMO fades expectations for foreign holidays this summer.
Dr Holohan has emphasized that holidays are considered non-essential travel.
