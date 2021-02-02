President Flix Tshisekedi now free to form a new government





DRC Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba formally submitted his resignation and that of his government 48 hours after he was fired by the National Assembly. President Felix Tshisekedi – who also received the informative report Modeste Bahati Lukwebos confirming his new majority – is now free to form a new government.

Received by Félix Tshisekedi on the afternoon of January 29, the Congolese Prime Minister formally resigned. Excluded from the National Assembly on January 27, Ilunkamba – who in principle had 24 hours to leave his post – had initially decided to fight. Challenging the legitimacy of the lower house of the National Assembly to consider the censorship motion against him – which was approved by 367 deputies – the prime minister had initially stated that he had no intention of resigning. READ MORE DRC lawmakers vote for Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, a key Kabila ally Reversing his decision the next day, Ilunkamba was waiting to be notified of his dismissal by the Assembly, which took place on Friday. Appointed in May 2019 following intense negotiations between the Congolese president and his former ally Joseph Kabila, Ilunkamba was one of the former loyalist men of the former head of state. A month and a half after the fall of Jeanine Mabunda, the removal of the prime minister is another example of how the balance of power is shifting in favor of Tshisekedi. Holy Union “identified” A favorable sign that comes with another good news for the Congolese president. On Thursday, January 28, Modeste Bahati Lukwebo – appointed informant on January 1 and in charge of building a new majority around the Congolese president – submitted his findings to Tshisekedi. This was done at a ceremony held at the Palace of the Nation in Kinshasa and surprisingly the head of state came out strengthened. “We were able to identify a majority coalition in the National Assembly within the Holy Union,” Lukwebo said. Saying he could count on the support of 24 political groups, he announced he would give the head of state “the list of 391 national deputies” [out of a total of 500] who will make up this majority. ” The article continues below Free download Get your free PDF: The 200 Best Banks 2019 Race to transform Fill out the form and download, for free, the highlights from the Exclusive Africa Report Ranking of the 200 best African banks from last year. Get your free PDF by filling out the form below Now that he has traveled with supporters of his predecessor, whom he accused of obstructing his course of action during the first two years of his term, Tshisekedi could form his own government. It only remains to nominate candidates for the posts, which may be delicate. “We have to prepare the people: there will be many candidates, but we can not keep them all,” Lukwebo said after his meeting with Tshisekedi. In the meantime, negotiations on the final composition of the National Assembly have been the subject of intense discussion. According to our information, the presidency of the National Assembly – which was coveted by Moïse Katumbi – will go to Christophe Mboso Nkodia Puanga, an FCC detective who played a crucial role in the collapse of his former coalition and who led , since the fall of Mabunda, the lower house of the National Assembly. The head of state has chosen to entrust the direction of the country’s institutions “to those who will not be left in the shadows, who will be indebted and with whom there will be no quarrels,” says a member of his entourage. READ MORE DRC: Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, the new Prime Minister “To prevent his leadership from being weakened by the ongoing institutional crisis, the president will appoint a new prime minister soon,” our source said, adding that this appointment must be announced before Tshisekedi takes over the rotating presidency of the African Union on 7 February. The appointment of Katangese Guylain Nyembo Mbwizia to the post of Chief of Staff, replacing Vital Kamerhe who was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed the same calming logic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos