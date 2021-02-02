International
Set deadlines for convicts’ calls for life: SC
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday instructed all Union states and territories to set a deadline for deciding on parole applications for life sentences, noting with regret that a total of 1,649 such applications were pending in 21 states.
Looking at a uniform policy across the country, the high court said there should be an established regime to ensure that convicts serving a life sentence are assessed by their legal right to seek pardon after they have completed 14 years behind bars.
By law, people sentenced to life imprisonment are presumed to be inside the prison until they die. However, the law entitles the state government and prison authorities to consider early release of convicts if they are found to be behaving well during a minimum of 14 years’ imprisonment.
On Monday, the bench of High Court judges Sanjay K Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy noted that it would be best practice to ensure that prison supervisors submit applications for early release within one month of convicts having completed 14 years in prison, and the state housing department then makes a decision within three months.
Legal aid for those who are unable to pay for lawyers may not be a simple formality, but it should always be about providing the right help, the jeweler underlined, noting that some legal aid lawyers filed indiscriminate appeals in perpetual cases, even if the convicts had applied for parole after completing 14 years in prison.
Stoli was hearing a request from a convicted murderer who filed an appeal in the rooftop court after he spent more than 14 years in a Chhattisgarh prison. Named as amicus curiae to assist the court, attorney Liz Mathew stressed that although the Chhattisgarh government has a rule to enable early parole applications to be filed, it took almost four years for prison authorities and the home department to make a decision on this. case and release order.
Appearing for the National Legal Services Authority (Nalsa), attorney Gaurav Agrawal presented a table showing 1,649 applications of convicts seeking early release pending in 21 states, 431 inmates who had not moved such requests despite having passed 14 years in prison.
The court, in light of this, said it intended to establish a uniform mechanism regarding the processing of requests for early release after providing appropriate legal assistance to those sentenced to life imprisonment.
It is a valid right under the law. And we think that if the law provides for it, convicts should become aware of their right. Legal aid cannot be merely a formality, which must be overcome by filing complaints, the court noted after asking all states to be held accountable for setting a time limit for pardon decisions.
The court asked Nalsa to circulate a copy of her order to all states and territories of the union and settled the matter for a hearing on March 1st.
Stoli has considered at least 10 cases where convicts have either completed 14 years in prison or were close to the 14-year level. But there was no information as to whether the convicts had been given any legal assistance to file their requests for early release.
In one of these cases the court heard last week, she issued a notice in the High Court Legal Services Cell, asking her to review such cases and ensure the provision of appropriate legal assistance to the convicts.
Attorney General and former Advocate General KV Viswanathan told HT: This is a rescue order, which has the connotation of Article 21 (right to life and dignity). This order will help a lot in bringing uniformity to the prison rules and in ensuring quick decisions in such cases.
