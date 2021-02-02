Sri Lanka bans port agreement with India and Japan





But on Tuesday, the Sri Lankan government declared the Eastern terminal a container terminal wholly owned by the Sri Lankan Port Authority. The government said it would instead develop the West Container port terminal with investments from India and Japan. The Indian Embassy in Colombo said India expects timely implementation of the agreement of the three countries signed in 2019. The commitment of the Sri Lankan Government in this regard has been traced several times in the recent past, including the level of leadership. The Sri Lankan cabinet also made a decision three months ago to implement the project with foreign investors, the embassy said in a response sent via WhatsApp. All parties must continue to abide by the existing understanding and commitment that the embassy added. There was no immediate comment from Japan. Tensions have risen in Sri Lanka in recent weeks over the port deal between unions and opposition political parties who have demanded that the government halt the plan to develop the terminal with India and Japan. But India has remained steadfast about the project during high-level discussions including last month during a visit by Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. One week after his visit, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said the eastern terminal would be developed as an investment project, Sri Lanka would own 51%. The remaining 49% would go to India Adani Group and other stakeholders, he said. India which considers the Indian Ocean region as its strategic backyard has been concerned for years by its rival Chinas economic and political influence over neighboring Sri Lanka. China views Sri Lanka as a critical link in its massive Global Infrastructure and Roads initiative and has provided billions of dollars in loans for Sri Lankan projects over the past decade. Projects include a seaport, airport, port city, highways and power stations. Critics say the Chinese-funded projects are not financially viable and that Sri Lanka will face difficulties in repaying loans. In 2017, Sri Lanka leased a port built in China, located near the busy transportation routes of a Chinese company for 99 years to recoup the heavy burden of repaying the Chinese loan that the island country took to build it . The facility is part of Beijing’s plan for a line of ports stretching from Chinese waters into the Persian Gulf. China has also agreed to provide a $ 989 million loan to Sri Lanka to build a highway that will connect its growing central tea region with the Chinese-run seaport. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

