The center hands over the investigation into the blast to the Israeli embassy NIA





New Delhi: The Union Government on Tuesday handed over the investigation into the blast in recent weeks near the Israeli embassy to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in view of a suspected Iranian connection and the international consequences of the case, people familiar with the matter said. A low-intensity explosion was reported outside the Israeli embassy in the New Delhi VVIP area at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, around a time when security was on high alert due to the Beating Withdrawal ceremony at Vijay Chowk, less than 2 km away. The blast came on the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Israel on January 29, 1992. People familiar with the development said the central anti-terror investigation agency would form a special team to investigate the matter. The NIA intelligence will also coordinate with Israeli agencies, including the Mossad, to obtain information on clothing after the attack, which has been described as a terrorist act. The agency has registered a case and is receiving documents from the special Delhi police cell. The initial assessment has indicated the role of the Iranian suspects, which will be the focus of our investigation among other angles, a senior NIA officer said, requesting anonymity. An interior ministry official said the case files and evidence gathered by the Delhi Police Special Cell so far including the sample of explosives used, CCTV footage and a letter taken from the blast site would be handed over to the central agency. In recent days, Delhi Police and NIA investigators, who have been unofficially linked to the investigation so far, have gathered information about several social media channels, including a Telegram entity which had claimed responsibility for the blast in name of a group called Jaish ul Hind, said an investigator. Experts are also trying to find the people who planted the bomb and a letter near the sidewalk, a few meters from the Israeli embassy. The letter was sworn in revenge for the killings of Iranian Commander Quds Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mehdhi Al Muhandis, who were killed in a US drone strike in January 2020, and Iranian nuclear physicist Dr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died in a bomb attack. in the car in Iran in November 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu of punishing the perpetrators of the blast. According to a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (PMO), the two leaders spoke by telephone and Prime Minister Modi told Netanyahu that India attaches high importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and embassies. No injuries were reported in the incident, except the window panes of three cars parked near the embassy on APJ Abdul Kalam Road were destroyed. Following the incident, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar assured the Israeli Foreign Minister of the full protection of their diplomats.

