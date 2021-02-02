Myanmar woman goes viral for surreal background video dancingExBulletin





footprint Khing Hnin Wai / photo by NPR Khing Hnin Wai / photo by NPR Fitness instructor Khing Hnin Wai has been filming himself doing gymnastics on the same street in the Myanmar capital for months. But none of her videos has gone as viral as the one she posted on Monday, in which she inadvertently caught the country military coup unfolding in the background. In the video, she can be seen dancing energetically to techno-pop while wearing a workout and a face mask, seemingly oblivious to the convoy of black vehicles running down the road behind her as the Myanmar military took control of the government. Khing Hnin Wai posted that video for almost three and a half minutes Facebook page, in which she lists her work as an EP teacher. Her video has garnered more than 67,000 views, and has also been widely shared on other social platforms, including a tweet which garnered nearly 60,000 likes and 25,000 retweets. “Before I heard the news … in the morning, the video I made for the aerobic dance competition became an unforgettable memory,” she wrote on Facebook, according to Al Jazeera. Resty Woro Yuniar, a reporter for South China Morning Post, wrote on Twitter that the background music is an Indonesian song called “Ampun Bang Jago”, which she said was “widely used on TikTok during the Omnibus Law protests last year”. These protests in Indonesia aimed at government reforms that critics said would harm workers and the environment. She recorded the video at a roundabout on a main road leading to the parliamentary complex in the Myanmar capital Naypyidaw, according to BBC, who said she had been in contact with Khing Hnin Wai and she “confirmed that the video is real”. NPR has not independently verified its veracity. After others on social media cast doubt on the authenticity of the video, Khing Hnin Wai shared another Facebook post with some videos of her dancing in the same place, saying she had worked there regularly for the past 11 months. “I was not dancing to ridicule or ridicule any organization or to be stupid. I was dancing for a fitness dance competition,” she wrote, according to BCC. “As is not uncommon for [Naypyidaw] to have an official motorcade, I thought it was normal so I continued “. Myanmar is under military rule following Monday’s coup, in which the military arrested de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and declared a one-year state of emergency. The military claims Suu Kyi’s party won last November’s election because of fraud.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos