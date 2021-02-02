Twitter tags post of hated Turkish LGBT minister as students protest





ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Intensifying weeks of tension at a top Istanbul university, Turkey’s Interior Minister on Tuesday called deviant LGBT protesting students on Twitter, prompting the social media platform to issue a rare warning in his comment. . Should we tolerate LGBT deviants who offend the great Kaaba? Certainly not, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a statement on Twitter, referring to a shrine in Mecca that is the holiest site of Islam. Twitter said Soylus tweet, as well as another from the weekend that used the same phrase, violates its rules regarding hateful behavior. The site said it did not receive the posts because there was potential public interest in keeping them accessible. Challenging a government ban on demonstrations, students and teachers at Istanbul University Bogazici staged protests last month against the appointment of President Tayyip Erdogan of academician and former political candidate Melih Bulu as rector, which they said was undemocratic. On Monday, students shared images on their social media posting a photo on the ground mingling with LGBT symbols and Islamic images including the Kaaba shrine. Police detained four students then and a total of 159 all day after disrupting a group planning an all-night vigil outside the rectors’ office. Sixty-one were still in custody on Tuesday. Academics gathered on the Bogazici campus on Tuesday with their backs turned from the rectors’ building in protest. They chanted Melih Bulu to resign and carried signs reading 159, the number of those arrested on Monday. Hundreds also gathered in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district on Tuesday, holding up signs saying LGBTQs would never walk alone among other slogans. Police dispersed the crowds using pepper spray shells and detained 104 people, the Istanbul governors’ office said. Soylu said Tuesday on live television that it was his duty to protect families against LGBT deviants. I am a believer, and in my belief, this is deviant. As a Muslim, I am responsible for saying this, to protect the institution of the family. Twitter did not comply with a Turkish request implemented last year for social media firms to appoint a representative in the country to deal with content removal requests. His bandwidth may be reduced in the coming months. In Ankara, police clashed with protesters, some of whom chanted: Shoulder to shoulder against fascism. Video footage showed police pulling protesters away, handcuffed behind their backs. The state-run Anadolu Agency said 69 people had been arrested. The government has criticized the protesters, with Erdogan praising his party youth wing for not being LGBT youth. The main opposition CHP backed the protests, and some pro-Kurdish HDP lawmakers returned to university entrances on Monday. Critics of Erdogan say the president and his AK Party, which promotes conservative Islamic values, have destroyed social rights and tolerance. Erdogan supporters say he has restored freedom of religious expression in a once highly secular republic. Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ece Toksabay; Edited by Dominic Evans, William Maclean and Cynthia Osterman

