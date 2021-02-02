Brexit: One month in, the UK and EU fight trade disruptions

A month after Britain split the New Year from the economic embrace of European unions, businesses that once traded freely are getting used to disappointing controls, delays and bureaucracy.

British meat exporters say shipments have rotted in trucks awaiting European health checks. Scottish fishermen have protested in Parliament over the capture they can no longer sell on the mainland due to new complex documents.

Manufacturers organization Make UK said Monday that 60% of manufacturing companies have experienced significant disruption since January 1st.

The British government says troubles are toothache problems, but companies say they are causing serious pain.

A dental problem is something that will eventually disappear, said Alan Russell, who runs herbal Trees Online retailer. New customs rules and health controls have pushed it to ban transport to the EU and Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK but remains in the bloc’s economic orbit because it shares a border with EU member Ireland.

5 or 10% of my business I just lost overnight, Russell said. I got used to a little predictability. But this is without a doubt the most serious and unpredictable event for which I can do nothing.

Britain left the EU politically a year ago and left the single market bloc and customs union at the end of 2020. A post-Brexit UK-EU trade deal means goods can still move without tariffs or quotas, but businesses face new costs, paperwork and obstacles. While many firms prepared as best they could, details of the new deals were not nailed until the trade deal was signed on December 24, just over a week before it went into effect.

The British government is emphasizing the positive. Supermarkets in the UK are not short of food, in part due to the accumulation of businesses against the insecurity caused by Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic. Traffic jams have not piled up in the English Channel ports, and the government says its reasonable scenario in the worst case of 7,000 trucks is not possible right now.

Cross-channel traffic is flowing relatively smoothly, with less than 5% of trucks returning because drivers lack accurate documentation, the government says.

Business groups say this is because some companies are simply staying away. The flow of goods is only about three-quarters of its January 2020 level and Make UK says many firms have put a barrier to imports and exports from the EU in the hope that things will improve.

While many British businesses expected barriers to trade with the EU, those transporting to Northern Ireland from other parts of the UK have found that they also face new customs and veterinary controls as part of measures to maintain a border open between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in the south.

An open Irish border, with no control over goods or people, has played a major role in building peace in the region. The sensitivity of the issue was highlighted last week, when the EU threatened to halt deliveries of coronavirus vaccines to Northern Ireland as part of moves to increase the supply of blocks. That would have drawn a strong border on the island of Ireland, exactly the scenario that was created to circumvent the Brexit deal. British, Irish and Northern Irish politicians voiced all the alarm about the plan and the EU tossed out the idea.

Business groups in the UK say firms need more support to overcome post-Brexit obstacles. Make UK called on the British government and the EU to simplify customs documents and cut the bureaucracy of rules of origin left by businesses struggling to prove that their goods are British and thus legal for duty-free trade.

The British government says it is spending millions to help companies adapt. But it also says some of the new trade frictions are permanent.

Weve always been clear that trading as a third country country would involve processes, similar processes you have for trading with the United States or Japan or any other country, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday.

Brexit supporters say any short-term pain will be offset by Britains’ new freedom to set her own economic agenda and reach worldwide trade deals. On Monday, Britain applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, an 11-nation trade bloc including Japan, Singapore, Australia, Canada and Mexico.

Critics note that the British’s $ 152 billion in annual trade with the Pacific bloc is a fraction of the $ 920 billion a year in trade between the UK and the EU.

Trade expert David Henig of the European Center for International Political Economy said the British government is not being equal to the people.

They are saying indentation problems when it is actually a permanent economic change, he said. Some things will just get a lot harder.

It’s a long-term economic adjustment, to which this is leading.