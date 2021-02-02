New Archbishop of Dublin Says Church Must Embrace Future, Warns Against Status Quo

The new Archbishop of Dublin, Dr Dermot Farrell, has said the Church must embrace the future.

culminating in his installation ceremony at St Marys Pro Cathedral in Dublin today, Dr. Farrell warned against defending the status quo.

Instead of focusing short-sightedly on the glory of the past and the magnificent institutions our sisters and brothers before us built, we should accept mission responsibility as we experience it now, he said.

The ceremony was expedited with his predecessor Archbishop Diarmuid Martin and the Pontifical Nuncio, Archbishop Jude Okolo, and was limited to just 10 people.

None of the families of the new archbishops were able to attend in person due to Level 5 restrictions; they had to watch the procedures online through the cathedral’s webcam.

Referring to writer LP Hartley, the new church leader in Dublin said: The future is another place, we have to do things differently there.

He added: This will not forget the past, and especially not the painful past where so many were hurt.

The 66-year-old former bishop of Osory said the Church should never again place its needs before the needs of the little ones.

Among the many challenges facing Archbishop Farrell in Dublin are an aging priesthood, where half of the capital’s clergy are aged 70 or older, and aging and declining congregations, especially in the inner city, where levels of Mass participation are among the lowest Country.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also seen the diocese finances plummet.

Speaking to Independent.ie after the ceremony about the challenge of being a new face in the country’s largest diocese, with 197 parishes and 350 active priests, Dr Farrell said because of Covid’s limitations he had to try and met his clergy for the first time and his advisory advice through zoom.

In his speech, Archbishop Farrell said he was happy to embrace this new mission and begin it with hope in my heart.

This time, both in the crisis that is the global pandemic, and the many crises that the Church faces with all its disappointment and fear, it is rich in opportunities, he said.

Welcoming him in his role, the Archbishop of the Church of Ireland in Dublin, Dr Michael Jackson, said Archbishop Farrell was taking office in circumstances that challenge the pastoral heart of every Christian.

For almost a year now, we have been working hard to stay together while staying away. For all religious traditions this imposes special challenges and limitations.

Archbishop Farrell told the Irish Independent The Church must play its part in protecting vulnerable members of communities despite the high financial cost of keeping churches closed.

Over 1,000 people died last month; this is a very serious situation. We are all required to play a responsible role in protecting vulnerable members of our communities.

It is inevitably affecting people’s mental health, emotional health and is affecting their finances. It is affecting the finances of the Church. But gatherings are where the disease spreads. The church must play its part and act responsibly.

He told the laity on Tuesday that their active participation in the Church was essential as they make up the vast majority of the Lord’s people.

It is an illusion to predict an evangelism plan which is carried out only by the clergy, while the rest of the believers are mere observers.

Stressing the need for dialogue and cooperation, he said Church leadership was not about telling people what to do, but overcoming a thought that alienates the laity to a subordinate role at the ends of the Church life.

Acknowledging that he had no pre-packaged plans to address the challenges of the Churches, he underlined that parishes would be key in the future.

The former Maynooth president has spoken in the past about the need for a new parish vision and acknowledged that there are difficult decisions to be made regarding the current number of parishes and churches in Dublin.

