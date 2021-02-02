Russian Sputnik V vaccine more than 90% effective in the intermediate test

External experts said the data convincingly show the vaccine works. But because the test took place in Russia in the autumn, before the spread of virus variants that have shown signs of eroding the effectiveness of the vaccine, questions arise about how protective the vaccine will be in the face of new threats.

The results are excellent, said Hildegund CJ Ertl, a vaccine scientist at the Wistar Institute, in an email. Good safety profile, more than 90% efficiency in all age groups, 100% efficiency against serious diseases or death, can be stored in the refrigerator and at low cost. What would we like more?

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, a state fund that had backed the vaccine, said the results proved that criticism of the vaccine was unfounded.

All our critics are silent at the moment because their arguments are running out. We have addressed all their concerns. Sputnik V has proven to be one of the most effective and safest vaccines in the world, he told a news conference.

The news was also a relief for foreign officials who had relied on the Russian-made vaccine to fill the remaining gaps in their supplies. Mexico Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lpez-Gatell flew to Argentina last month to attend the Sputnik Phase 3 country test. V. Lpez-Gatell said Tuesday that the public had felt a concern, a concern that is entirely legal if [Russian] the vaccine is effective.

He said he hoped the results published in The Lancet would set those nightmares.

This gives us a great opportunity to accelerate the pace of vaccination against covidium in Mexico, he said. Mexican authorities are expected to formally approve the emergency use of the Russian vaccine on Tuesday.

Nearly 20,000 participants participated in the Phase 3 trial, with approximately three-quarters receiving the vaccine while the rest received a placebo.

The results seem to make Sputnik V the third coronavirus vaccine that has an efficacy of more than 90 percent, along with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. But experts have repeatedly warned that it can be misleading to compare performance on different vaccine trials, due to differences in how trials are designed and when and where they are performed.

Vaccines that have been tested recently, in areas of the world where variants have become dominant, such as vaccine candidates from Johnson & Johnson and Novavax, seem less effective against a form of virus that is rapidly becoming prevalent.

Peter Jay Hotez, a vaccine scientist at Baylor College of Medicine, said he was concerned that antibody levels triggered by the Russian vaccine seemed relatively modest. While the vaccine may have provided strong protection against the form of the virus circulating in Russia in September and November, laboratory tests have shown that antibodies induced by other vaccines are less effective against variants, especially one originating in South Africa. and is spreading rapidly globally

The concern is that when you start low like this when it comes to the South African variant, this [vaccine] may not defend anymore, Hotez said. I think this is what will surely happen, and the Russians will see the reconstruction of this vaccine in some way.

At trial, participants who received Sputnik V were administered two shots 21 days apart. The regimen uses two different harmless cold viruses, called adenoviruses, to infect cells with a gene that carries the project for the point protein found on the surface of the coronavirus. Using two different viruses to deliver the gene, the vaccine regimen avoids a potential problem with such an approach that the body can build an immune response to the cold virus that carries the gene, blocking the ability of booster shots to set up the system. immune.

The technology is similar to that used by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which reported 66 percent overall efficacy in preventing moderate to severe disease four weeks after stroke, and the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, which EU regulators have judged to be about 60 percent effective. AstraZeneca and Gamaleya, the Russian research institute that developed Sputnik V, announced in December that they are working together to find out if their vaccine combinations could be useful.

The Russian vaccine, like the others, seems to have been more effective in preventing serious cases of the disease. In the Johnson & Johnson trial, there were no cases of hospitalization or death related to covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, in people receiving the vaccine. In the Russian trial, there were no cases of moderate or severe cases of covid-19 among vaccinated people, while there were 20 cases among those receiving placebo. At the AstraZeneca-Oxford trial, there were 10 hospitalizations linked to covid-19, all among people who took placebo.

The vaccine appears to elicit a worthy defense, in line with their previous press releases, said Konstantin Chumakov, a member of the Global Virus Network, an international coalition working on viral threats. It confirms expectations that adenovirus-based vaccines may be effective, at least in the short term. Now, it remains to be seen how long the immunity will last and whether it will protect against the variants of the variant.

There were 62 confirmed cases of covid-19 in the placebo group, compared with 16 infected people found in the vaccine group, none of whom had severe symptoms.

The trial involved more than 2,000 volunteers who were older than 60. The results did not change statistically for this older group.

There were limited side effects in those who took Sputnik V, the developers said, with 94 percent of side effects described as mild, including flu-like symptoms and reactions at the injection site.

In mid-January, Moscow said it was open to immediate cooperation with Egypt and could provide the Sputnik V vaccine within days, adding more supplies throughout 2021, the Russian Embassy in Cairo said in a statement last month.

Russia was also willing to transfer the technology to produce this vaccine to Egypt, which the embassy said had a suitable production base.

The statement made it clear that Moscow saw the Sputnik V vaccine as an opportunity to strengthen its developing relationship with the government of Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi and gain influence in Africa and the Middle East.

This will not only allow the widest possible vaccination campaign, but will also help develop the economic and trade skills of our Egyptian friends, the embassy said.

Russia would like Egypt to become an export hub for the Sputnik V vaccine in Africa, Egypt’s ambassador to Moscow told Egypts El Watan.

Last month, Egyptian health specialists conducted clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, according to El Watan, who quoted an aide to the Egyptian health ministry as saying the Russian vaccine is currently a research priority.

The Sputnik V vaccine has not been approved or registered in Egypt.

The Sissi government received its first shipment of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine in December to vaccinate front-line medical workers.

This week, Egypt received its first shipment of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, also to vaccinate health workers, the countries’ cabinet announced on Tuesday. The government has ordered 20 million doses of AstraZeneca from India, according to Al Ahram, a state-run newspaper.

On Tuesday, Algerian officials said they would begin producing the Sputnik V vaccine in the coming weeks and that the first batch of 50,000 doses arrived in Algeria last Thursday. Kamel Mansouri, head of Algeria’s national pharmaceutical agency, told national television on Tuesday that Algeria and Russia were in advanced discussions to produce the vaccine in a government-owned facility.