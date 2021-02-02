Tshisekedi supporters move to remove Kabila ally in DRC Senate | News of the Democratic Republic of the Congo





More than 60 senators are reportedly seeking the resignation of Kabila’s confidant and Senate Speaker Mwambe.

Prosecutors and senators in the Democratic Republic of Congo have reportedly launched new moves against former President Joseph Kabila’s camp just days after the departure of a prime minister loyal to him. More than 60 of the 100 Senate members demanded the resignation of Kabila ally and upper house leader Alexis Thambwe Mwamba in a letter seen by Reuters news agency to the Senate office and signed by Senator Valentin Gerengo Mvene. Tuesday’s actions mark the latest move by President Felix Tshisekedi’s allies to weaken his previous power. In recent months, Tshisekedi has relinquished influence over Kabila, with whom he had a difficult political alliance following the controversial 2018 election. An old opponent of Kabila, who ruled from 2001 to 2019, Tshisekedi won office by defeating Kabilas the successor elected to a polling station, said another opposition candidate had won. However, the new president was forced to bargain over policies with Kabila, which held broad control over state institutions and security services. The letter from Senate petitioners did not explain why they want to remove Mwamba. Two senators, who asked not to be identified, said the move was linked to allegations of corruption, Reuters reported. On Monday, prosecutors in the country’s highest court had written to ask the upper house to allow an investigation into its chairman Mwamba for embezzling public funds, a letter revealed, seen by the AFP news agency, revealed. Mwamba is accused of handing over 2 million euros ($ 2.4 million) and $ 1 million to his home on January 6, prosecutor Viktor Mumba said in a letter to the Senate office, which oversees upper house affairs. The bureau responded that Mwamba agreed to temporarily keep the funds in his home for safekeeping, due to the turmoil that day in the National Assembly, which is adjacent to the Senate. The money was taken the next day by the Senate treasurer and returned to the Senate holding, she said. Mwambas’s fall would be the last hurdle for Kabila loyalists following the resignation of pro-Kabila Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba last month, following a successful censorship motion in the National Assembly where a majority of lawmakers appeared to gather after the Tshisekedis Union Sac of the Grup kombi. On-duty operators renewed the offer to remove the Kabilas camp from DR Congo institutions marked their first victory on December 10, when lawmakers removed the pro-Kabila National Assembly Speaker.







