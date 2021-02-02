International
China Introduces Anal Tube for COVID-19 Diagnostic Test
- Anal swab is a new form of diagnostic testing for COVID-19 that is being introduced in China.
- Limited scientific evidence proving this technique can detect viral infection more accurately than throat and nose samples, and its invasiveness can discourage people from being tested.
- There are no plans to make this diagnostic test available to the general public in the US unless exceptional circumstances require its use.
As we are all familiar with the traditional nose and throat rods associated with COVID-19 testing, some scientists are looking at a testing option with potentially increased accuracy. Reports have surfaced of a new though controversial diagnostic test administered in China: anal swabs.
Anal swabs work by inserting a cotton swab about 1 to 2 inches into the rectum, which is then sent to a lab to be tested for the virus. These tampons are analyzed in the same way as the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) COVID-19 tests taken from the nose or throat.
COVID-19 has been known to cause a range of gastrointestinal (GI) issues such as vomiting, nausea and diarrhea. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been detected in blood and feces.
A September study published in the journal Intestine found that even in the absence of GI issues, stool samples in infants remained positive for viral infection. Evidence of viral infection in the stool was observed even after the virus cleared from the lungs. Now, in an effort to control outbreaks, China is turning to this testing method as a more accurate way of curbing the spread of the virus.
What does this mean for you
No need to worry about a potentially invasive COVID-19 anal test in your future. Nasal and throat swabs are likely to continue to be the gold standard for COVID-19 testing in the US due to their accessibility, accuracy and convenience.
Is anal ejaculation more accurate?
Yang Zhanqiu, deputy director of the department of pathogenic biology at Wuhan University, told Chinas Global Times that the invasive technique is justified because of its superior accuracy to other traditional tests.
Some research suggests that anal swabs may be more accurate than those of the nose or throat. A small study in August 2020, published in the journal Future microbiology found that people were tested positive for COVID-19 when an anal exchange test was performed, even when samples from the throat and saliva swabs were negative.
However, William Lang, MD, the medical director of both WorldClinic and JobSitecare and a former White House doctor, tells Verywell that it is not so much that anal tampons are more accurate, but PCR-based throat tampons that have consistent positives.
When people are infected with COVID-19, their bodies usually get rid of the infected parts of the virus in about 9 days. The CDC currently recommends 10-day isolation for people who test positive for the virus. Behind the 10-day window where the virus would be most contagiousLang says the remnants of the virus can still be detected. The CDC estimates that a non-replicating coronavirus can last up to 12 weeks leading people to continue positive testing even after all symptoms have dissipated.
The data show that this is even more pronounced in the stool, with PCR detection of non-infectious particles for more than 4 weeks, says Lang, although he doubts whether the test is better than traditional methods. While there is some evidence that anal swabs can take [an] infection in situations where the nasal or throat swabs are negative, the clinical benefit of this would be minimal. ”
He also says that the detection of an anal swab is very sensitive in the later stages of a COVID-19 infection and risks producing positive results for non-infectious cases. “More detailed studies would be needed to test the duration and likelihood of persistent positivity in the stool, but it is likely that even more people will stay positive as they are no longer infectious,” he says.
Is Swabling Anal happening in the US?
Anal swab is not a new concept. Lang says anal spraying is already happening in the US for mitigating circumstances. Anal swabs can be used in patients where nose and throat testing are not possible.
Public health departments are currently testing wastewater to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in certain areas, according to Lang.
Conquering testing can lead to lower participation
While anal swabs are more sensitive to the detection of SARS-CoV-2, Lang expresses concern that invasive production would prevent humans from being tested.
A Weibo poll, a Chinese social media platform, recently reported that 80% of respondents could not agree to take anal swabs for COVID-19 testing.
“Saliva may not be as sensitive, but if people suspect they may be subjected to an anal swab, it is very likely that the test rate will decrease,” says Lang. No one will consider anal swabs for primary negative PCR screening just is not high enough to guarantee this.
Lang says nasal swabs will continue to be the gold standard of testing because of them:
- Possibility of entry
- Convenience
- Reasonable accuracy
