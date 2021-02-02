



While supply constraints were dependent on the launch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Europe last week, CEO PascalSoriotofred in a way officials could make doses more available. And now AZ has more data to support the idea. Speaking to reporters after the AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine marked a European authorization last week, Soriotpoint said the label allows the second dose to be administered between 4 and 12 weeks after the first. Officials could use all available doses to vaccinate as many people as possible now, he suggested, without booking booster doses. Before 12 weeks had passed, more supplies would arrive to cover the boosters and start a new round of vaccinations. In fact, the reception can be even better.New datashow that the vaccine was 54.9% effective in trial participants who received their second standard dose within 6 weeks of the first. For those who took the second standard dose 12 weeks or more after the first, the efficacy was 82.4% much higher Plus, waiting would not be a big risk. The wrong dose of vaccine is 76% effective between 22 days and 90 days after the first dose, which means that people will be protected while waiting for their stimulants. The analysis, which was based on data from an ongoing trial in the UK, was published in Preface to The Lancet. Overall, the vaccine was 66.7% effective 14 days after trial participants received the second dose. RELATED: AstraZeneca COVID-19 Strike Marks European Authorization as Production Waste Lasts The team also conducted weekly COVID-19 diagnostic tests of trial participants and found the first dose that reduced the number of positive tests by 67%, indicating that it could prevent asymptomatic infections. Before vaccinating, the vaccine can have a substantial impact on transmission by reducing the number of infected individuals in the population, the researchers write. In the early phase 3 results discovered in November, the AstraZenecas vaccine was 70% effective overall. A dosing error yielded a higher score in a subset of participants, though: For people who received a half dose followed by a full dose, the vaccine efficacy was 90%. The results of the trial prompted AZ to run another study for a possible U.S. emergency use authorization This study is set to be read this month. CONNECTED:AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 70% effective, stocks fall The analysis comes as European officials work through vaccine distribution amid supply shortages. Following the recommendation, the Soriotsaid flexible dosing regimen allows officials to vaccinate a person with each dose of AZ given. Then, people could get their second stroke from a separate shipment up to three months later, he said. AstraZeneca is set to distribute 40 million doses of the vaccine in the first quarter, European officials said on Sunday. This was an increase from a previous, large decrease, but only half of AZ’s original target.

