The LAPD vows arrests if protesters again disrupt the Dodger Stadium vaccine site





Days after anti-vaccination and far-right protesters halted operations at one of the largest COVID-19 vaccination sites at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said on Tuesday that any such protests in the future would was expected with quick arrests. Our action is to be immediate and swift in terms of holding them accountable for that illegal activity, Moore said during a virtual meeting of the Police Commission in the morning. The protests will be limited to an area near stadium entrances in an effort to balance people’s first amendment rights with the need to keep the vaccination site functioning, Moore said. Officers, he added, will have no patience for a repeat of Saturday’s demolition, when masked protesters roamed long queues of cars, scaring people and blocking their entrance to the stadium site. It is my expectation and my direction that … individuals will be arrested, they will be quoted and their actions will be taken to rest, Moore said. This move forward is a means to ensure that the lines will remain open, that vaccine sites will be unhindered. Commission President Eileen Decker welcomed the bosses’ assurances, calling the protesters an attempt to block people from receiving the sad and tragic vaccine. Interfering with people receiving rescue vaccines is a bit punishable, Decker said. She said people certainly have a 1st Amendment right to express themselves, but not to interfere in medical care for others. Moores’ promises followed outrage from local officials who demanded that no incident like the one over the weekend be allowed to happen again. After 40 to 60 demonstrators showed up at Stadium Way Saturday holding signs disguising masks and shouting baseless claims about vaccine risks, Los Angeles Fire Department officials closed the main entrance for about an hour. Images of the closed gate spread rapidly. Some who were in line waiting for a blow expressed frustration at how police had handled the situation. County officials expressed concern at the thought that such a critical public health effort for a region of millions could be thwarted by dozens of misinformed demonstrators. Moore on Tuesday reiterated earlier assurances that vaccinations continued to be administered while the doors were closed and that people who had appointments were still able to do their own filming. He said officers at the scene had acted properly in de-escalating the situation and eventually causing the protesters to move forward. However, closing the gate gave the public the false and dangerous impression that the protesters had managed to stop the vaccinations, which was an image with which I am very unhappy, Moore said. This image, in my opinion, provided a thrilling effect, or could have provided a thrilling effect of intimidation or fear.







