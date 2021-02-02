One presumed dead, 2 rescued after overnight mud flooding at mine near Kamloops





A worker at a mine near Kamloops is presumed dead after a mudslide early Tuesday. According to Kamloops RCMP and the Ministry of Energy, the mud flood occurred around 1:40 a.m., with three workers trapped. Two of the workers, both Afton Mine employees, were rescued. The third, a contractor trainer, is believed to have died. Read more: Environmental groups warn Alberta about pollution in the Elk Valley coal mine The New Afton Mine is located along block 4000 of the Trans-Canada Highway, just west of Kamloops. A rush mud described as a sudden entry of water-filled material into shallow mine works. “I was saddened to hear of the tragic incident at the New Afton mine early this morning,” Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said in a press release. The story goes down the ad “A contractor was one of three workers at the mine that was blocked by a sudden landslide. While the other two were rescued and transported to the hospital, the third individual is presumed dead.









2:08 11 workers trapped in the Chinese gold mine were rescued after 2 weeks





11 workers trapped in Chinese gold mine rescued after 2 weeks on January 24, 2021

Ralston said the New Afton Mine and those who work there are familiar to me, being one of the first places I visited at the beginning of my term as minister. “I send my sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the individual during this difficult time. The ministry says work at the mine site has been suspended and the chief mining inspector has launched an investigation and is in contact with the RCMP and the doctor’s office.









1:19 Old Fort residents are suing the BC government and others in sliding processes





Old Fort Residents Sue BC Government and Others in Landslide Process January 20, 2021

The mine is a gold-copper mine and is operated by New Gold. The story goes down the ad In a press release, New Gold called the incident a mudslide, adding that the two people who were rescued were New Gold employees. Sarah Morris with BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that seven support teams were called shortly after 2 a.m. and transferred two patients for further care. She says both workers were released from the hospital. New Afton is an open-pit, underground mine that employs about 500 people and has produced an average of 85,000 ounces of gold and 75 million pounds of copper a year since it opened in 2012. – With files from Canadian Press Related News © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos