Twitter Unlocks High Profile Accounts in India | India





NEW DELHI Twitter has restored several blocked accounts of celebrities and high-profile organizations, including actor Sushant Singh, Caravan magazine, Kisan Ekta Morcha, Tractor2twitr and several other politicians, farmer leaders, writers and activists. for several hours by order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for spreading misinformation during farmers’ protests. Twitter said that during a meeting with interested officials, the company conveyed that content is free and valuable word for news. Protecting public conversation and transparency is essential to the work we do on Twitter, content is unlocked, the company said on February 1st. Is this tweet clear on Indian accounts? wrote on Twitter Kisan Ekta Morcha, to find out if the account was unlocked. The IT ministry and law enforcement agencies had ordered Twitter last week to block these tweets and accounts under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. According to Twitter, the company blocked these accounts in the meantime in response to a valid legal request from MeitY. A Twitter spokesperson said many sites have laws that apply to Tweets and / or Twitter account content. In our ongoing effort to make our services available to people everywhere, if we receive a proper request from an authorized entity, it may be necessary to deny access to certain content in a particular location from time to time. , said the micro-blog platform in a statement. Transparency is vital to protecting freedom of expression, so we have a content reporting policy. Upon receipt of content retention requests, we will promptly notify affected account holders (unless we are prohibited from doing so e.g., if we receive a court order under seal), the company informed. Twitter last week said it suspended more than 300 accounts engaged in spam and platform manipulation as the gathering of farmer tractors went violent in the national capital on Republic Day 72. Delhi police had warned that 308 Twitter gloves had been generated to create confusion over the tractor rally proposed by protesting farmers on Republic Day.

