Sixteen years ago, I stood in line outside an elementary school in Ramallah, West Bank, to confirm my name on a registration list and vote in the first Palestinian election to take place since 1996. The presidential election of 2005 were the only times I would run in a local election and I remember being as excited about the prospect of being part of the decision-making process in the Palestinian territories as I was about the blue paint stain on my index finger. Now, it looks like I might have a chance to vote again. But the circumstances could not have been more different.

The 2005 presidential election came to the heels of the Second Intifada and gave new hope to the Palestinian territories, which had been devastated by a full-scale Israeli occupation and the death of their iconic leader, Yasser Arafat. Arafat had eavesdropped on former Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbaswho also had the support of Fatah and United Statesto succeeded him in leading the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). In those years, Hamas and a crackdown on smaller left-wing parties were just Fatahs opposition.

Abbas won easily, securing a high victory margin over his nearest challenger amid strong voter turnout. He seemed to have a sufficient mandate to push his agenda: holding peace talks with Israel and ending armed resistance to Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

At the time, Abbas hailed the election as a clear indication of Palestinian aspirations for democracy. But at the time, no one knew that the man running to replace Arafat would still be in charge of PA and PLO 16 years later.

Today, Palestinians continue to live under Israeli occupation, and they also saw Abbas unite almost all Palestinian representative institutions during his tenure. Not only does Abbas sit at the helm of Fatah, the largest Palestinian political party and ruling party of the Western Banks, but he also heads the PAA byproduct of the Oslo Accords which aims to function as an interim governing body in the Palestinian territories and PLO which, at least ostensibly, represents the Palestinians both in the territories and in the diaspora abroad. This kind of tripartite command has severely limited the results of electoral policy on Palestinian territory, so much so that, according to a the latest survey, half of Palestinians think that the elections held in the current circumstances would not be free and fair.

The last time parliamentary elections were held in 2006, Hamas won a decisive victory over Fatah. But the results were not honored by Israel and Western donors, who recognize Hamas as a terrorist group. So these donors supported Fatah and started one US-sponsored coup attempt in Gaza. After the dust settled, they refused to engage with Hamas members and instead waited for aid to the Palestinians, eventually leading to a rift between Gaza (Hamas-led) and the West Bank (Fatah-led PA) that stands even today. Democracy in the Palestinian territories was in global demand until its results did not fit into the agenda of the international community.

Cynicism about the Palestinian political process and a lack of confidence in the ability of Hamas or Fatah to lead have become the mainstays of Palestinian society. This is not the first time since 2006 that PA has called elections, but, in the past, there always seemed to be a reason to cancel them. Sometimes the issues were logistical, other times political. A recurring question is how elections (or peace negotiations, on this issue) can be held while the West Bank and Gaza are run by two separate groups. The Fatah-Hamas schism is a favored maxim of Israeli politicians who claim that the Palestinians are not yet adequate partners for peace. But not as if Gaza and the West Bank have the potential to seek political unity, or: the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeated shown it will treat Abbas and the PA in Ramallah as it treats Hamas in Gaza if the two sides decide to join by now, as terrorists with whom Israel is in conflict.

If the backlog is 20/20, then, it can be assumed that the 2021 Palestinian elections will not take place. When a legislative election was last held in 2006, Israeli authorities blocked voting in East Jerusalem, which he occupies and controls. Among other forms of voter repression, Israel prohibited Hamas members from the campaign and candidacy, and limited the total number of voters to 5,000. Given the historical one, it is unclear whether Israel would even allow a vote to take place today in East Jerusalem.

Theres also the issue of intra-Palestinian disunity, which has made it almost impossible to hold previously required elections. Now that Abbas has issued a decree, Fatah and Hamas must agree on the security apparatus responsible for securing the vote and over which court would preside over possible legal disputes. Hamas has already rejected the authority of the newly created administrative courts, which Abbas decided to try election challenges.

Overcoming some of these obstacles makes it easier to imagine a situation in which choices are actually feasible and necessary. The priority of the pre-election should be to carry out a complete restart of the PLO, which although once considered the sole representative of the Palestinian people has long become a weak rubber stamp for Abbas to extend his self-government. The Fatah-Hamas dialogue must take place in this context.

This institutional reform must ensure that Hamas and other groups are able to engage in the PLO. Hamas has long been a thorn in the side of the PLOs; since its inception in 1987, Hamas has functioned as an attractive religious alternative to the umbrella organization, which gave up arms in exchange for peace with Israel thus making a shift from a national liberation movement to the governing body.

There are several ways Hamas can integrate into the PLO, but the most popular version circulating in diplomatic circles suggests that Hamas formally split its political and armed factions, as Fatah did. The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, would stay on various international lists of banned terrorist groups, but Hamas (or whatever it is republished) would be exempt from sanctions and could take a position within the PLO, hopefully within its Executive Committee executive branch of PLO, a body that has become another Abbas rubber stamp. The necessary concessions should be made to all the PLO and Fatah side houses opposite Hamasto, ensuring that a united Palestinian front is created.

As things stand today, Hamas and Fatah could very well lead a joint list of candidates for the Palestinian legislative elections, which are scheduled for spring, if Hamas agrees not to nominate a candidate for the presidential election this summer. Surprisingly, Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh has already said he would like to see Abbas once again, who is 85 years old and in poor health. Unfortunately, Abbas now makes comparisons to Abdelaziz Bouteflikathe the infamous elderly Algerian president who was in office for 20 years, as it was clear that his skills had been impaired by advanced age.

This scenario will not bring the Palestinian political scene closer to democratic renewal. Rather, this carefully choreographed electoral dance is an attempt by Abbas to obtain the goodwill of US President Joe Bidens’s new administration, all by showing Western donors to the PA and the international community that it is committed to democratic norms. The latest bid for the PA election is not about promoting good governance and democracy, but rather is a blow to the projection of a unique resemblance as Biden takes the reins in Washington. Abbas hopes getting Bidens approval will bring a return to peace negotiations between Israel and the PLO, seemingly PA and PLO just the existing reason.

After all, Palestinians cannot hope for a successful election whether presidential, parliamentary or local without a delayed institutional overhaul. Israel, for its part, must also be willing to negotiate publicly with a new leadership that includes Hamas; it is known that Israel is constantly negotiating with the group through Egyptian mediators, so this is not a big question. And the United States must learn to accept the results of free and fair elections, even if you do not like the results. Only then can elections be in fact the exercise of national unity that the Palestinians desperately need.