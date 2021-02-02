International
Oxford vaccine, AstraZeneca shows effectiveness with widespread doses
Researchers from the University of Oxford said on Tuesday that its Covid-19 vaccine could have a significant effect in inhibiting virus transmission after a single dose and said that three-month doses improved effectiveness, according to data that adds to the findings of previously published.
Oxford said the vaccine could reduce the symptomatic transmission of the virus by 67%, based on positive tests of vaccinated test volunteers after a single dose, although those swab tests were done only at the UK University, which developed the vaccine in partnership with AstraZeneca PLC, said the data, posted on the Lancet medical journals website but not yet reviewed by colleagues, showed that the effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19 was stable at 76% from 22 days after the first dose and up to 90 days later.
But some independent researchers said it is difficult to draw a complete conclusion from the results because of the limitations of the evidence. Larger numbers of young volunteers receiving the two-dose vaccine at longer intervals between shootings may have skewed the results, for example, said Professor Azra Ghani, chair in infectious disease epidemiology at Imperial College London. Dosage schedules should be compared side by side, while controlling for other factors such as age, Prof Ghani said.
Similarly, the scientists warned that the apparent effect on transmission left much room for the virus to spread among asymptomatic people, even after vaccination. Government officials and health experts have warned that vaccines will not be used to stop the spread of the virus.
The data is based on results from December and includes data involving more than 17,000 volunteers in late-stage trials run by Oxford in the UK, Brazil and South Africa.
The findings are similar to an analysis by UK government advisers and regulators on which they based their vaccine spread policy to reach more people quickly with the first doses. At the time, British authorities said that after three weeks, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was about 70% effective until the second dose, even if it was 12 weeks later.
Oxford said on Tuesday that trial participants showed 82.4% effectiveness after taking two divided doses of 12 weeks, compared with only 54.9% if the doses were separated less than six weeks apart. They said the defense was not reduced for a three-month period. The additional data are based on results up to December 7 and do not address effectiveness levels against the newest variants common in the UK and South Africa. Data in the coming days is expected to shed light on how well the vaccine protects against those versions of the virus that spread rapidly.
The additional data do not significantly add to the findings of vaccine effectiveness in the elderly. Independent researchers have criticized the lack of vaccine findings in adults older than 55 years. Oxford researchers have said the elderly volunteers were later recruited for security reasons and have said ongoing trials should provide more information.
Vaccine advisers in the UK and the British drug regulator said in December that data from Oxford-led clinical trials supported a broad policy of extending the vaccine dose interval, saying the country needed to make exchanges to curb hospital admissions and deaths.
AstraZeneca and Oxford backed the policy announcement on December 30, unlike Pfizer Inc.,
which said the data from the vaccine developed with BioNTech SE do not support the second dose delay after 21 days that they recommended.
The UK implemented the policy for both vaccines. Health and government officials have continued to defend that decision against arguments by some scientists and practitioners that second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in particular should not be delayed.
Critics of delayed second dosing say it is better to stay with proven schedules and not risk diminished protection from what is found in carefully controlled trials.
But Oxford said the effect of longer intervals boosting protection is similar to findings for vaccines for flu, Ebola and malaria. UK officials have said they are getting from science broader than just clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine. Other countries have followed suit, some recommend dosing intervals of no more than six weeks apart; The US has recommended keeping three or four weeks between doses consistent with most clinical trial results.
The UK has vaccinated more than 9.6 million people with at least one dose, according to government statistics as of Tuesday. Nearly 500,000 people in the UK have received second doses. The vaccine has received a green light for use in India and elsewhere, including Europe, but has hit production shortages in Europe.
