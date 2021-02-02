Border controls were stopped at N Ireland ports after the threats

LONDON (AP) Politicians in Britain, Northern Ireland and the European Union on Tuesday condemned threats against border staff that pushed authorities to suspend controls at ports and underlined the shocks that Brexit has sent to the Northern Ireland peace process.

The Government of Northern Ireland said it had stopped inspections of animal products at the ports of Belfast and Larne in the interest of staff welfare. The Northern Ireland Police Service said it had stepped up patrols in the area.

Graffiti recently appeared in the Larne area, 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Belfast, referring to post-Brexit tensions over Northern Ireland and describing port staff as targets. Personnel also reported signs of suspicious behavior, including people typing vehicle license plate numbers.

Local Mayor Peter Johnston said there had been deeply disturbing graffiti and a very noticeable rise in tensions in the community.

Since the UK left the economic structures of the European Union in late 2020, customs and veterinary controls have been in place for goods moving between Britain and the bloc. Under the terms of the UK-EU divorce there are also new documents and controls for some British goods going to Northern Ireland because it shares a border with EU member Ireland.

An open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is a key pillar of the peace process that ended decades of violence in the region. With Britain outside the EU, the only way to avoid customs declarations and controls along this border was to keep Northern Ireland bound by some of the EU rules – and that means new bureaucracy for trade between Northern Ireland and the rest. of MB

The decision is opposed by pro-British unionist politicians, who say it goes to a border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK Police have warned that violent pro-British loyalist groups could take advantage of tensions .

Mark McEwan, assistant chief of police for the Northern Ireland Police Service, said there was no evidence that illegal paramilitary groups were behind the threats.

The story goes on

“We are concerned about the actions of a number of individuals and small groups,” he said. “We do not believe those actions are organized. But they give us cause for concern.

Politicians from all parties in the power-sharing government in Northern Ireland condemned the threat.

There is no place in society for intimidation and threats against someone going to his workplace, the Executive said about the separation of powers in a statement.

Following the unanimous sentencing, there are conflicting views of Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit status. Northern Ireland’s Irish nationalist parties widely support Brexit deals, but union parties say they create a wedge between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK

Ian Paisley, a lawmaker from the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party, said the new trade deals had upset the delicate balance of the community that exists here.

Those who thought they could impose something against the will of any unionist are now reaping the seeds of division they have sown, he said.

Northern Ireland’s status sensitivity was highlighted last week when the EU threatened to halt shipments of coronavirus vaccines to Northern Ireland as part of moves to increase the supply of blocks. That would have drawn a strong border on the island of Ireland, exactly the scenario that was created to circumvent the Brexit deal.

British, Irish and Northern Irish politicians voiced all the alarm about the plan and the EU tossed out the idea.

Michael Gove, the British Cabinet minister in charge of post-Brexit arrangements, said confidence had been eroded by EU action on vaccines. He also said the problems in transporting some goods to Northern Ireland caused by the new trade rules need to be resolved.

The EU must work with us quickly and decisively to resolve a series of unresolved issues with the protocol (Northern Ireland), Gove told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

It’s essential that everyone in Northern Ireland, and indeed in the UK, exercises calm and moderation, as well as solutions to problems, he said.

European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer condemned the threats of violence and stressed that the situation arose some time ago, before the EU moved on to vaccines. He said senior politicians from the UK, Northern Ireland and the bloc will discuss the port situation on Wednesday.

Mamer said EU staff overseeing border controls in Northern Ireland had been told to stay away from work on Tuesday and we would continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly.

___

Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this story.