DUP intends to undermine the Northern Ireland Protocol

The DUP has announced this evening that it will try to unite unionism to campaign against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In its statement, the DUP warned that north-south relations would not continue as normal.

This comes after the withdrawal of border inspection personnel at the ports of Larne and Belfast following concerns about their safety.

Inspections of goods arriving at the ports were suspended yesterday and officials withdrew following ominous inscriptions and intelligence gathering reports to inspectors.

The PSNI said this evening that there was no evidence that major loyal paramilitary groups were behind the inscriptions and they blamed individuals or small groups of people for the threats.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the country of Northern Ireland in the UK will be “protected and strengthened”.

He also said the UK’s commitment to the people of Northern Ireland is “unwavering”.

In a Twitter post, Mr Johnson said: “Our commitment to the people of Northern Ireland and our Union is unwavering. Recent EU moves have undermined the Protocol and provoked understandable concerns.

“Let me emphasize that, now and in the future, Northern Ireland’s country in the UK will be protected and strengthened.

“What is needed is urgent action by the EU to resolve the outstanding issues with the implementation of the Protocol, in order to preserve the gains of the Good Friday Agreement in Belfast and to ensure that Northern Ireland benefits from Brexit as any other part of our UK. “

Our commitment to the people of Northern Ireland and our Union is unwavering. Recent EU moves have undermined the Protocol and provoked concerns. Let me underline that, now and in the future, Northern Ireland’s country in the UK will be protected and strengthened. 1/2 – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 2, 2021

British Government Minister Michael Gove will meet with European Commission staff tomorrow to consider what changes could be made to the controversial measures.

In the meantime, the DUP has escalated its campaign against the protocol.

This includes an online petition calling on the UK government to remove barriers to unrestricted trade and to challenge protocol-related legislation in the Stormont Assembly.

The party promised to work with other unionists to send a joint message to London, Brussels and Dublin that Northern Ireland should be released from the post-Brexit deal and its problems.

He also said he would:

– Do not take part in any north-south political engagement on protocol-related issues

– Strive for a united unionist message demanding the abolition of agreements

– Attempt to build support for the anti-protocol position in Westminster

– Launches an electronic parliamentary petition with the ambition of securing enough signatures to force a debate on the issue

Read more

NI port security issue ‘a bad and ugly development’ – Taoiseach

EU urges NI staff not to participate in work, condemns threats at ports

We need your approval to upload this content to rte playersWe use rte-player to manage additional content that may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and agree to upload content.Manage Preferences

The DUP said: “The government must be bold and prepared to act to deliver results that support Northern Ireland’s full country in the most important domestic market for us – that of the United Kingdom.

“The Prime Minister must now address the people of Northern Ireland directly on the growing crisis arising from the protocol.”

The Democratic Unionists vowed to actively oppose in any case any negative measures, laws or bills that continue to flow from the protocol and that undermine Northern Ireland’s place in the UK domestic market.

Some party members have faced threats since the protocol went into effect earlier this year aimed at keeping the land border open by ensuring Northern Ireland follows EU trade rules.

Irish Maritime Trade from the UK has seen disruptions and additional paperwork as a result.

On Friday, the EU withdrew its Article 16 agreement with the UK to block coronavirus supplies from crossing the border from the Republic to Northern Ireland.

The DUP statement said it revealed that the EU’s advanced arguments about protecting the peace process and the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement were not born of principle but of political opportunism.

He added: “Friday ‘s intelligence action by the EU has caused outrage and significant damage within Northern Ireland and has added to the idea that the EU is playing fast and free with Northern Ireland, trying on the one hand to ask the UK Government. implement its obligations while being prepared to give up the elements of the protocol when it suits the needs of the EU.

“It’s unstable.

“It is clear that the EU’s priority is not the protection of the Belfast Agreement, but it is entirely about protecting its single market.”

He said the protocol has upset the balance of relations stemming from the Good Friday Agreement that many others claimed were immutable.

DUP announcement criticized as ‘reckless’ and ‘complete insanity’

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has criticized the DUP decision as “reckless”.

“Most people and parties in the North opposed Brexit and worked hard for five years to secure the Irish Protocol. It defends the Good Friday Agreement and is critical to future economic progress,” McDonald said in a statement issued this evening. .

“The Irish protocol allows businesses in the North to export to Britain and the EU without problems, something that is of great benefit to the North. It is critical that it is not resolved and undermined after five weeks in action.

“The position adopted by the DUP is reckless and not driven by the best interests of the people of the North. I urge them to withdraw.

“Now is the time for calm leadership and solutions to deal with the rift that has arisen as a result of Brexit.”

Alliance Party deputy leader and North Down MP Stephen Farry described the DUP statement tonight as “complete madness” and “a road to nowhere”.

Speaking on RTÉ Six One News, he said this would only lead to more blockages, more distraction and more pain for Northern Ireland.

Mr Farry said the DUP had to deal with reality and accept the reasons why the protocol exists.

He said that when the UK decided on a strong Brexit with the support of the DUP, the result was that there had to be a special arrangement for Northern Ireland and lines had to be drawn that would result in some form of pain.

He said there should be co-operation with the EU to try to mitigate this as much as possible.