TikTok is cutting staff in India after a long ban across the country





More than seven months after India issued a nationwide ban on TikTok, the app is significantly reducing its staff in the country. Tuesday, Nikkei Asia reported that TikTok was essentially withdrawing from India, citing sources familiar with the company. Arriving for comment, a TikTok spokesman confirmed that it was reducing its workforce in India, but denied the details of Nikkeireports s. In a statement, a TikTok spokesman told Edge: Given the lack of feedback from the government on how to resolve this issue in the next seven months, it is with deep sadness that we have decided to reduce our workforce in India … [We] hope to win the chance to restart TikTok in India to support the hundreds of millions of users, artists, storytellers, educators and performers there. It is unclear how many employees TikTok will hold. Nikkei reported that most local employees had decided to be laid off. Printed by Edge, the company did not specify how many India-based employees will remain. India used to be a huge market for TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based firm ByteDance: 30 percent of TikToks downloads came from India in April 2020. As of June, the app had about 167 million users in the country. It is with deep sadness that we have decided to reduce our workforce in India TikTok has been banned in India since June 29th. In her statement, The country’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology stated that the applications were involved in activities that undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity, India’s defense, state security and public order. ByteDance, at the time, did not indicate plans to withdraw. Following the announcement, the head of TikTok India released a statement claiming that the company had not shared Indian user information with the Chinese government and that its practices were in line with Indias privacy and data security requirements. We are invited to meet with government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and provide clarifications, the statement reads. We attach the utmost importance to user privacy and integrity. This was not TikToks’ first altercation with the Indian government. Indian lawmakers, including Tamil Nadu information technology minister, called for the application to be banned in early 2019, citing concerns about the behavior of teenagers and young adults in the service. Apple and Google withdrew the app from their respective stores in India in mid-April, following a request from the state court. This ban was lifted a little over a week later, and did not affect people who were already using TikTok; simply prevented new downloads. However, TikTok claimed to have suffered losses of up to $ 500,000 each day when the ban was in effect. We are committed to continually enhancing our security features as a testament to our continued commitment to our users in India, ByteDance said after the lifting of the ban. Other countries have long-standing security concerns with TikTok as well. The Trump administration tried to block transactions between ByteDance and US companies last year, but was blocked by the courts. Several U.S. government agencies have banned the use of the app on devices released by the government.







