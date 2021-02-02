UK variant COVID-19 confirmed in New Brunswick

Canadian Press

The latest numbers at COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Monday 2 February 2021. There are 783,589 confirmed cases in Canada. _ Canada: 783,589 confirmed cases (51,745 active, 711,708 resolved, 20,136 deaths). * The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers. There were 3,736 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 136.15 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 30,578 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 4,368. There were 104 new deaths reported Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 898 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 128. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.34 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 52.98 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Newfoundland and Labrador: 408 confirmed cases (16 active, 388 resolved, four deaths). There were zero new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 3.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is one. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Prince Edward Island: 113 confirmed cases (five active, 108 resolved, zero deaths). Monday were two new cases. The active case rate is 3.13 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of three new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. Nova Scotia: 1,581 confirmed cases (10 active, 1,506 resolved, 65 deaths). There was a new case on Monday. The active case rate is 1.02 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 10 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is one. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ New Brunswick: 1,264 confirmed cases (274 active, 972 resolved, 18 deaths). On Monday there were eight new cases. The active case rate is 35.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 113 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 16. There were zero new deaths reported on Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of four new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is one. The seven-day average death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.3 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Quebec: 263,473 confirmed cases (13,564 active, 240,083 resolved, 9,826 deaths). There were 890 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 158.19 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 8,637 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,234. There were 32 new deaths reported on Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 305 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 44. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.51 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 114.59 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Ontario: 270,180 confirmed cases (19,017 active, 244,939 resolved, 6,224 deaths). There were 1,969 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 129.07 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13,220 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,889. On Monday there were 36 new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 378 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 54. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.37 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 42.24 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Manitoba: 29,651 confirmed cases (3,466 active, 25,353 resolved, 832 deaths). There were 87 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 251.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 841 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 120. On Monday there were three new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 28 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is four. The seven-day average death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 60.32 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Saskatchewan: 24,011 confirmed cases (2,369 active, 21,336 resolved, 306 deaths). There were 147 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 200.99 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,595 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 228. Two new deaths were reported on Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 52 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is seven. The seven-day average death rate is 0.63 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 25.96 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Alberta: 124,563 confirmed cases (7,387 active, 115,527 resolved, 1,649 deaths). There were 355 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 167.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,028 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 433. On Monday there were 10 new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 75 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 11. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 37.29 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ British Columbia: 67,937 confirmed cases (5,610 active, 61,117 resolved, 1,210 deaths). There were 277 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 108.98 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,109 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 444. 21 new deaths were reported on Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 56 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is eight. The seven-day average death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 23.51 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one death). There were zero new cases on Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Northwest Territories: 31 confirmed cases (zero active, 31 resolved, zero death). There were zero new cases on Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. _ Nunavut: 294 confirmed cases (27 active, 266 resolved, one death). There were zero new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 68.61 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is two. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people. Has completed zero tests. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on February 2, 2021. The Canadian Press