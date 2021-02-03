Citys investment returns in the fourth quarter a nice surprise, says the councilor





The long-term portfolio ended 2020 with an increase of 9.92 percent, or $ 7,042 million, while the medium-term portfolio ended last year with an increase of 6.46 percent, or $ 1,925 million.

City of Moose Jaw investment portfolios produced surprisingly good returns in 2020, which has helped the city council ease some financial pressures on taxpayers, says a city councilor. The municipality’s investment committee presented a report during the regular council meeting on february 1 that looked at how investments performed during the fourth quarter of 2020 and the general year. The council later voted unanimously to receive and submit the report. Long-term portfolio The long-term portfolio started the fourth quarter with a market value of $ 71.4 million and by the end of December, had earned $ 5.5 million, bringing the total value to $ 77.02 million, the report showed. This represented an increase of 7.74 percent. From January to December 2020, the portfolio grew 9.92 percent, or $ 7.042 million; since its inception in 2019, it has grown 9.42 percent and provided $ 9.1 million in return on investment. Medium-term portfolio The medium-term portfolio started the fourth quarter with a market value of $ 30.2 million. At the end of December, it had earned $ 1.4 million, to bring the total value to $ 31.6 million, the report said. This represented an increase of 4.63 percent. From January to December 2020, the portfolio grew 6.46 percent, or $ 1.925 million; since its inception in 2019, it has grown 6.10 percent and provided $ 2.6 million in return on investment. Numbers a nice surprise The annual rate target in the medium term group is 4.25 per cent, while the annual rate target in the medium term group is six per cent, so it was impressive that both portfolios performed well above those goals, Coun said. Agimi Luhning. Total investment income earned last year was $ 8,967 million, equivalent to 30.38 percentage points of municipal taxation. “The fourth quarter was certainly a nice surprise, as … we had skirts falling (in the industry) in March, April and May,” she said. “It turned out to be one of the best years the market has had.” These investment funds are an important pillar of the city council’s ability to fund various programs and services, and they also ease the burden on taxpayers, Luhning continued. The Investment Committee – of which it is a member – has taken prudent decisions and used a conservative approach during the transition to new strategic asset allocations, which has brought benefits. The City of Moose Jaw held bonds in its investment portfolios in May 2019 before the committee reinvested that money in Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs). The committee then sold some of those GICs at a better price in 2020, which resulted in investment profits. The group later invested in global bonds and equity, which produced “significantly higher” returns on the GIC. Global investment perspective RBC Dominion Securities manages the City of Moose Jaw investment portfolios. As part of its report on how well the investments have done, RBC also summarized the global investment outlook. The economic recovery during the pandemic has exceeded expectations, vaccine developments are promising and markets have responded positively to the outcome of the US presidential election, the report said. While economic constraints are seen in the short term, RBC growth forecasts for 2021 present more updates than reductions and are set on consensus. “While we expect inflation to remain low, there is potential for prices to rise faster than we forecast, and an environment with high inflation would be worse than not enough,” the report said, adding other uncertainties include quantity and time American fiscal stimulus, a weak US dollar, Brexit and structural topics related to population aging, high debt burdens and globalization. The next regular council meeting is Tuesday, February 16th.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos