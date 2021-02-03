Citys investment returns in the fourth quarter a nice surprise, says the councilor

City of Moose Jaw investment portfolios produced surprisingly good returns in 2020, which has helped the city council ease some financial pressures on taxpayers, says a city councilor.
The municipality’s investment committee presented a report during the regular council meeting on february 1 that looked at how investments performed during the fourth quarter of 2020 and the general year.
The council later voted unanimously to receive and submit the report.
Long-term portfolio
The long-term portfolio started the fourth quarter with a market value of $ 71.4 million and by the end of December, had earned $ 5.5 million, bringing the total value to $ 77.02 million, the report showed. This represented an increase of 7.74 percent.
From January to December 2020, the portfolio grew 9.92 percent, or $ 7.042 million; since its inception in 2019, it has grown 9.42 percent and provided $ 9.1 million in return on investment.
Medium-term portfolio
The medium-term portfolio started the fourth quarter with a market value of $ 30.2 million. At the end of December, it had earned $ 1.4 million, to bring the total value to $ 31.6 million, the report said. This represented an increase of 4.63 percent.
From January to December 2020, the portfolio grew 6.46 percent, or $ 1.925 million; since its inception in 2019, it has grown 6.10 percent and provided $ 2.6 million in return on investment.
Numbers a nice surprise
The annual rate target in the medium term group is 4.25 per cent, while the annual rate target in the medium term group is six per cent, so it was impressive that both portfolios performed well above those goals, Coun said. Agimi Luhning. Total investment income earned last year was $ 8,967 million, equivalent to 30.38 percentage points of municipal taxation.
“The fourth quarter was certainly a nice surprise, as … we had skirts falling (in the industry) in March, April and May,” she said. “It turned out to be one of the best years the market has had.”
These investment funds are an important pillar of the city council’s ability to fund various programs and services, and they also ease the burden on taxpayers, Luhning continued. The Investment Committee – of which it is a member – has taken prudent decisions and used a conservative approach during the transition to new strategic asset allocations, which has brought benefits.
The City of Moose Jaw held bonds in its investment portfolios in May 2019 before the committee reinvested that money in Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs). The committee then sold some of those GICs at a better price in 2020, which resulted in investment profits. The group later invested in global bonds and equity, which produced “significantly higher” returns on the GIC.
Global investment perspective
RBC Dominion Securities manages the City of Moose Jaw investment portfolios. As part of its report on how well the investments have done, RBC also summarized the global investment outlook.
The economic recovery during the pandemic has exceeded expectations, vaccine developments are promising and markets have responded positively to the outcome of the US presidential election, the report said. While economic constraints are seen in the short term, RBC growth forecasts for 2021 present more updates than reductions and are set on consensus.
“While we expect inflation to remain low, there is potential for prices to rise faster than we forecast, and an environment with high inflation would be worse than not enough,” the report said, adding other uncertainties include quantity and time American fiscal stimulus, a weak US dollar, Brexit and structural topics related to population aging, high debt burdens and globalization.
The next regular council meeting is Tuesday, February 16th.