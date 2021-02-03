Nature does not receive a salary. Now, there is a move to change that.





The global system is built on buying and selling, but often, no one pays for the most basic goods and services that sustain life to drink water, land to grow food, fresh air to breathe, rainforests that regulate climate. Continuing to ignore the value of nature in our global economy threatens humanity itself, according to an independent report on biodiversity and economics, commissioned by the British government and released on Tuesday. The study, led by Partha Dasgupta, a Cambridge University economist, is the first comprehensive review of its kind. Although we have enjoyed the fruits of economic growth, the demand we have made for natural goods and services has for decades surpassed its ability to supply them on a sustainable basis, Mr. Dasgupta said. The gap has widened, threatening the lives of our descendants. For many people, nature has intangible or spiritual value that is impossible to measure, the report notes. But nature services for humans are taken for granted in our global economy, in large part because they are generally free to obtain. People are farming, fishing, poaching, logging, mining and burning fossil fuels so rapidly that we have caused a biodiversity collapse. Up to a million species of plants and animals are in danger of extinction, and world leaders are not acting.

Beyond the untouchable losses that come when a species becomes extinct, this erosion of biodiversity poses tangible threats to humanity. Just as diversity within a portfolio of financial assets reduces risk and uncertainty, diversity within a portfolio of natural resources increases the resilience of nature in withstanding shocks, Mr Dasgupta said. Globally, climate change and Covid-19 are wonderful expressions of the loss of nature resistance. In economic terms, the report reformulates nature itself as an asset. It provides a new economic model for leaders around the world to make calculations that factor in the benefits of nature, for example the way wetlands protect against flooding and peat soils deposit large amounts of carbon. What the Dasgupta report is doing really well is emphasizing the value of what Mother Nature gives us without asking for a salary, said Matthew E. Kahn, an environmental economist at Johns Hopkins University. When you go to Starbucks, Starbucks wants to get paid for that cup of coffee. Mother Nature is offering services but does not require a payment stream.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince Charles and David Attenborough all spoke in announcements issued Tuesday, praising the project and calling for action.

It is pure madness to continue on this path, said Prince Charles. Sir Partha Dasguptas’ fundamental review is a call to action that we must keep in mind, for ladies and gentlemen, we stand out and we must not fail. The solution begins, the report says, realizing that our economies are embedded within nature, not outside of it. We need to change the way we measure economic success, she urges, because gross domestic product does not account for the depreciation of assets, including environmental ones. As our main measure of economic success, the authors write, it therefore encourages us to pursue unsustainable economic growth and development. International agreements are needed to manage certain environments on which the entire planet relies, the report says. He urges leaders to explore a payment system for nations for conserving critical ecosystems such as tropical rainforests, which conserve carbon, regulate climate and nurture biodiversity. Tariffs may be collected for the use of ecosystems outside national borders, such as for offshore fishing, and international cooperation may prohibit fishing in ecologically sensitive areas. The release of the reports comes ahead of a United Nations meeting on biodiversity later this year; environmentalists hope it will result in an international agreement to tackle biodiversity loss similar to the Paris Agreement on climate change. The United States is the only country in the world, other than the Vatican, that is not a party to the basic UN biodiversity treaty. Conservation groups applauded the report. The idea that we are part of Nature and that natural capital is an asset that needs to be managed sustainably will not come as a surprise to indigenous communities who have valued nature through the ages, said Brian ODonnell, director of the Nature Campaign. But for those who have embraced economic systems based on limitless growth requires a fundamental rethinking of how progress is measured and measured.

