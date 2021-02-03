The Case of UP Illegal Mining: Official CBI IAS Books Retired and Nine Others





The Central Bureau of Investigation has reserved the then District Magistrate, a retired IAS official, Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh and nine others for allegedly leasing new and renovating old ones in favor of those involved. in illegal mining of small minerals. The agency on Tuesday inspected the premises of the accused persons. The accused official has been identified as Satyendra Singh. Among those mentioned in this case are Nepali Nishad, Nar Narain Mishra, Ramakant Dwivedi, Khemraj Singh, Ram Pratap Singh, Munni Lal, Shiv Prakash Singh, Ram Abhilash and Yogendra Singh. Searches in nine countries have led to the identification of 44 properties worth about 100 crore in Delhi, Ghaziabad and other places. They include schools and shopping malls, a CBI official said. The agency also identified 36 bank accounts in the name of the accused official and that of his family members in Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad and New Delhi, in addition to six lockers. Search teams also seized 10 lek in cash, gold and silver jewelry worth about 2.11 crore, 1 loop in the old currency and documents related to fixed deposits worth close to 51 loop. It is alleged that during 2012-14, the official leased two new leases and renovated nine existing ones to facilitate the illegal extraction of small minerals in Kaushambi without following the electronic tendering procedure, contrary to the Uttar Pradesh governments directive of 31 May 2012. The case stems from preliminary investigations launched by the CBI into illegal small mineral mining in Uttar Pradesh, in accordance with a directive of the Allahabad High Court in 2016. The illegal sand mining was alleged in the districts of Deoria, Shamli, Fatehpur, Hamirpur and Siddharthnagar. Subsequently, the agency registered many cases against the then District Magistrates and the alleged beneficiaries. In January 2019, the CBI had established a FIR against the then Hamirpur County Magistrate B. Chandralekha, among 10 others. The CBI then said that the role of the Mining Ministers in Uttar Pradesh between 2012 and 2016 could also be investigated. In September 2019, two other IAS officials were booked for allegedly illegally renovating 13 leases of the Saharanpur sand mines. Based on the CBI cases, the Enforcement Directorate has also conducted a money laundering investigation against the accused persons.

