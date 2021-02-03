World Wetlands Day focused on raising awareness, defending Sask. ecosystems





YORKTON – Experts hope World Wetlands Day makes people interested in protecting shrinking ecosystems in Canada’s wetlands. Wetlands, temporary and permanent, serve as a natural filter for larger bodies of water, replenish renewable water sources, and serve as home to many species. “Wetlands do all of these things, and it’s very easy to forget that,” said Peter Leavitt, Canada’s Chief Research Officer. Jeff Olson, managing director at Citizens Environment Alliance, said it is important to remember all the good that these areas do, but also to mourn what we have lost. “This day is very important because it emphasizes the importance of wetlands, not just in Saskatchewan, but all over the world,” Olson said. Human intervention to mitigate concerns such as mosquitoes and drainage of agricultural lands are both damaging to these wetland areas as well as aspects beyond human control, such as the dry winter conditions experienced so far. With that said, all we need is, you know, we’ve seen this before, you get a sudden snowflake towards the end of March and the drought is broken and there’s no problem, ”Leavitt said. February 2 was World Wetlands Day and aims to raise awareness about a lesser known topic while promoting the need to protect these areas. Leavitt said leaving any water alone is a good place to start when it comes to conservation. “Just having a pool does not make it a bad thing, yes you will not be able to practice chopping your golf just as well, but maybe you can make it a water hazard instead.” While we can each do our part for the wetlands, both Leavitt and Olson said conservation also falls to the government. “We need leadership from the province and the federal government to say that they have the general interest of society to care and that they should have a wetland policy,” Olson said. Saskatchewan is the only province that does not have a wetland policy.







