International
Charan Gill, Surrey’s PICS founder and farmer champion, is dead – Cloverdale Reporter
Charanpal (Charan) Gill, founder and former CEO of the Surrey-based Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS), has died. He was 84 years old.
Gill co-founded the Canadian Farm Workers Union in 1978 as a way to improve human rights, health, safety and employment standards, among many of his other projects.
In his lifetime, Gill was honored with the BC Order and the BC Human Rights Award by MOSAIC, among other honors.
Sukh Dhaliwal, MP for Surrey-Newton, wrote his condolences on Tuesday afternoon (February 2nd).
“Sad news this morning, as community activist, PICS founder and South Asian pioneer Charan Gill passed away this morning,” Dhaliwal posted.
“Charan has been a beacon of light for thousands of immigrants and immigrants to Canada for many decades. Con My sincere condolences to the Gill family and the PICS organization. Rest in peace my friend.”
Jagrup Brar, MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood, also wrote his condolences.
“Today we lost Charan Gill, a champion of the peoples,” Brar posted. “Charan fought for farm workers, immigrants, the elderly and everyone. He leaves a legacy to inspire others to continue the fight for a better society. “
In 2017 Gill retired after 30 years working with PICS, and Satbir Cheema became the new CEO of the PICS Society.
The cause of Gill’s death is not immediately known, but Cheema said his colleague and old friend died at the hospital after being admitted two weeks ago, due to ill health.
“We call him the living legend, this is the name I gave him because he has done so much for the community,” Cheema told Now-Leader Tuesday. “His heart was in everything he did. “He will lose a lot.”
A bio posted on southasiancanadianherorage.ca shows that Gill was born in Hong Kong in 1936. Years later, as a social worker in the Lower Continent, Gill worked with many families.
“There were a lot of conflicts between parents and their children. Many couples commit suicide because they wanted to get married, but their parents did not approve. This is when Charanpal decided that the Punjabi community needed counseling services, ”says bio of the 1987 origins of the Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS).
In 1981 he co-founded the British Columbia Organization to Combat Racism, which later became the Canadian Anti-Racism Society for Education and Research.
In 2013, Gill was among four British Colombians who took one Honorary Doctor of Laws at the Spring Call of Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU).
Bio in southern Canadian heritage.ca sheds light on Gill’s arrival in Canada, as a man in his 20s.
“The Punjabi community faced a lot of discrimination at the time Charanpal was relocated to Vancouver,” says bio. “Charanpal was forced to cut his hair because no one would hire him and he hated the way he looked without a turban. Soon though, Charanpal found a job at a mill on Lake William.
“He remembers that for a few days his feet would swell to the point where he could not take off his shoes. One day, after he had slipped on the ice and broken his wrist, he decided to stop working in the mill. Charanpal then came up with a program that helped orphans find a place to live. The director told her to meet him at Prince George. When Charanpal went to Prince George he was offered a job as a social worker. After completing a month-long training he transferred to Prince Rupert to begin his new job. After working at Prince Rupert for 5 years, Charanpal decided he wanted to earn a Bachelor’s degree in social work. The company agreed and transferred him to Burnaby to begin his studies. ”
[email protected]
Like us in Facebook Follow us Instagram and follow Tom Tweet
Obituari
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit