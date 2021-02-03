20 new protected areas, achieving Nova Scotia’s land protection goal

Nova Scotia announced its intention on Tuesday to protect 20 new areas, achieving the goal of protecting 13 per cent of its land a landmark moment that environmental advocates applauded and urged the government to overcome.

One of the sites to be protected will form the Sackville River Desert Area, the first of its kind in that area of ​​Halifax Regional Commune.

The news was in preparation for three decades for an enthusiastic Walter Reagan, president of the Sackville Rivers Association.

“I could not breathe for two minutes,” he said. “And then after I started breathing, I started doing hooraying, hooraying, hooraying.”

Regan said his organization and others have lobbied for this protection since 2011, though he has personally worked to preserve the river for 32 years.

“COVID has shown us the importance of free, easy, accessible desert and wilderness areas. Blue Mountain, Lake Sandy, Lewis Lake would become havens of peace and tranquility that people would go there with their families,” he said. ai.

Cherry Hill Beach Nature Reserve in Lunenburg County will protect publicly owned coastal land. (CPAWS-NS)

Regan said there are seven developments near Sackville Riverand that he calls a “war” to protect as much green space as possible.

“We are becoming more and more an urban civilization and we need areas we can call green and wild,” he said.

Chris Miller, executive director of the Nova Scotia chapter of the Canadian Parks and Desert Association, said his organization is very excited about the news.

“For many of these places, we’ve been waiting for a long time,” he said, noting that the Sackville River location is important for species such as Atlantic salmon and wood turtles.

Other locations include Cherry Hill Beach, which forms a publicly owned protected coastal area and is important for pipelines, Miller says. The Barneys River area contains one of the only publicly owned areas of old-growth forests left in Pictou County.

The desert area of ​​the Wentworth Valley in Cumberland County features large areas of old trees. (Photo: Irwin Barrett, contributed by CPAWS-NS)

The East Shore Islands country features mild rainforests while the Wentworth Valley site features large areas of ecologically important forests.

“We have been waiting for a period of several years for all these sites to be officially announced,” Miller said.

In some cases, more land is added to lands that are already protected. A public consultation process is required for those areas, which will take place over 60 days online. The government said it would soon launch the consultation website.

Decisions on formal protection will be made in the coming months, as the province collects and evaluates feedback from the consultation process.

“Although we are a small province, Nova Scotia continues to be a leader in land protection,” Environment Minister Gordon Wilson said in a press release. “I’m very pleased to take these pages forward to defend myself.”

Lake Hawkin Hall is on Beaver Bank, north of the Sackville River. (Photo: Irwin Barrett, contributed by CPAWS-NS)

Miller urged Nova Scotians to have their say.

“This is the last step, the last in a very long process to protect these sites,” Miller said. “It’s really important that people who care about nature, people who want to spend time in the woods and in remote places, that they write and participate in this public consultation.”

Miller added that he encourages the province to be even more ambitious for land protection by meeting the federal government’s targets for 25 percent of Canada by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030.

The desert area of ​​the Medway Lakes in Annapolis county will be expanded under the new defenses. (CPAWS-NS)

The sites that will be protected include: