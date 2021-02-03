What is happening to GameStop and the stock market? | FIU News

For the past two weeks, GameStop – a brick-and-mortar video game retailer – has been at the center of one of the biggest news stories in the financial world. Activity from social media investors pushed GameStop shares to new heights, forcing Wall Street hedge funds to pay large sums of money.

The stock price of the video game company has been extremely volatile alongside shares of AMC Theaters, Blackberry and Nokia as WallStreetBets – a Reddit group – encouraged individuals to buy shares in these companies, resulting in rising stock prices. Social media gathering is unprecedented in the financial world.

FIU News caught me Flavio Carrillo, Director of FIU Capital Markets Laboratories, to discuss what is happening with GameStop and the broader trend that is affecting the stock market.

Can you explain what happened to GameStop shares recently?

The story of what happened is by no means complicated. It starts with the meaning of the phrase, ‘shorting’.

You can ‘cut’ a position in the stock market, which means selling something you do not own. But then you have to ‘close’ that position as well, which means buying the same position again at a later time.

And so when hedge funds and institutions are thinking of cutting a position, they realize, ‘Hey, here is a business that doesn’t make much sense. We can make money if we sell its shares briefly. The sale of shares should cause the price to drop. And then we could buy pretty penny stocks in dollars. ‘

Defense funds were doing this for GameStop. And so these players and people on social media said: ‘Hey, we’re going to revolt. We will start buying this stock. ‘And so when GameStop stocks started to rise, all of these short sellers had no choice but to buy at higher prices. It is called a short squeeze.

When short traders were forced to buy shares at higher prices, this made the situation worse because then the stock price went up even more. At that point, the market frenzy hit its zenith.

Why do you say that there is no economic stability behind this trend?

GameStop operates in an industry that many consider to be in decline. They are in the brick-and-mortar video game industry and this is slowly disappearing, similar to what happened to the Blockbuster video not so long ago.

You have a lot of players who may have an emotional connection to the company, but that does not change the fact that the firm itself is losing money. The company is likely to be forced to discontinue operations in the near future.

Are hedge funds really buying GameStop shares with huge losses to close their positions?

They actually do not have a choice. Since they borrowed the shares they sold, they are forced to buy them again. They probably lost billions in the process.

Is there a way for GameStop to get the money flowing into its stock?

Not if they were doing more stock available to the public. These are transactions that take place in the secondary market. A company receives equity capital when it goes public, either through an initial public offering or a subsequent public offering. These are transactions that take place in the secondary market between buyers and sellers.

Does it affect those who are closely associated with the firm? Of course yes. You have officers and other insiders owning low-value stock trading, and suddenly that happens and many of them experienced a windfall. But for the company itself, it does not change the fact that the business is not going well. Added publication, however, can give it a temporary boost, just like getting the trend.

Does the United States have a historical precedent for such a thing?

Yes, similar frenzy for gas purchases has happened before. In the late 90s, early 2000s, during the dot-com era, many early stage firms in the tech industry had ridiculous ratings. You had a lot of people throwing money at everything related to technology, regardless of economic viability. The companies had estimates that significantly exceeded their potential, and so the expectations of ‘investors’ were unrealistic.

I think what is unique about the GameStop event is the role that social media played. A gang of players and sympathizers came together and decided to fight the defensive funds, recalling the story of David and Goliath. I do not think this would be possible without social media.

What do you think is the rationale behind Robinhood that temporarily prevents people from buying GameStop?

There may be several factors that influence their decision. Given the extreme volatility of the stock, the firm may be concerned that they may not have had the funds needed to settle the trade with the clearing house. If stocks are bought in margin, given the extreme volatility and fast pace, many investors may not meet margin calls.

Another factor may be that they did not want to be associated with the ad being generated as such episodes rarely end well. This was a buying frenzy that had nothing to do with investments and the firm itself trades as a portal for investors. Investors could potentially argue that Robinhood did not do enough to stop the speculative acquisitions that resulted in lawsuits.

Finally, transactions and those firms associated with the case can be investigated by regulators such as the SEC. And now you see Democrats and Republicans calling for an inquiry into the matter.

What long-term effects do you see coming from these events?

I think the harm here can be greater than the benefit. Yes, you can see more people opening investment accounts, but many may do so for the wrong reasons. Speculation is not the same as investing.

If you are buying a stock, it should be done because you believe in the long-term economic prospects of the company and think that it operates in a sustainable industry. Whenever you are buying stocks because of gossip, or you are not based on economic reasons, you are not investing, but rather, speculating.

This worries me because market speculation can ruin an individual’s finances and negatively impact the market and the economy. Publishing ‘investor’ stories that made him rich with GameStop shares could hurt novice investors who may think they were left out and want to participate.