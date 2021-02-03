Mexico is asking Christie’s to cancel the auction of pre-Hispanic objects





MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico on Tuesday asked auction house Christies to cancel a planned sale in Paris of more than 30 objects dating back to the countries’ pre-Hispanic era, saying the items are part of the national heritage and must be returned. Christies plans to auction masks, carved stones and other figures from the Aztec, Mayan, Toltec and Mixtec cultures on February 9, with some expected to fetch up to 900,000 euros ($ 1.1 million). The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) run by the Mexican government reviewed the items for sale and identified 32 as part of the countries ’cultural heritage. Diego Prieto, director general of INAHs, said the institute had filed a complaint with the Mexican Attorney General’s office over the auction and that the country’s foreign ministry was trying to obtain the items through diplomatic channels. Speaking at a virtual press conference, Prieto said the sacred objects should not be sold. There should be no trade in national treasures, he said. Christies did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Among the prominent items on sale is a Teotihuacan Serpentine greenstone mask, dating from around 450-650 AD, which Christies said was part of the collection of Pierre Matisse, the young son of the famous French painter Henri Matisse. Another highlight is a sculpture of Cihuateotl, a fertility goddess in Aztec culture. Reporting by Drazen Jorgic and Raul Cortes Fernandez; Edited by Aurora Ellis

