SIUE change maker: Counselor supports international students | Granite City News

Change makers can be described in many ways: proactive, improves the lives of others, service driven and more. Amid the ongoing pandemic, change makers are all around, helping individuals overcome challenges, coordinating support mechanisms, creatively adapting activities, and providing light through darkness.

Southern University of Illinois Edwardsville is celebrating the makers of such changes throughout February. These individuals are just some of the countless faculty, staff, and students of the university who have made difficult times a little less difficult for others. They were appointed by colleagues and students.

The coronavirus pandemic has posed major challenges for international students who have dealt with inability to travel home, financial constraints, changing course requirements due to federal policy and more. Gaby Renteria-Poepsel, international student programming advisor at the Office of International Affairs, is a change maker who has helped Nepal international graduate student Anuj Kharel endure.

She is what helped me in these difficult times, said Kharel, who is pursuing a master’s in computer science. Gabriela helped with my academic counseling when I was in financial difficulty. With her effort I was able to get through it. I felt at home every time I talked to him, and this gave me hope that all these difficulties would disappear. I can not express in words how grateful I am.

Deeply honored by Kharels Gratitude, Renteria-Poepsel noted its strong commitment to serving the international student population at SIUE. She praised the students for demonstrating tremendous resilience throughout the pandemic.

Being a new student at any institution is a stressful experience and more so when you are starting your academic journey abroad, she explained. They are expected to use one language, culture, teaching styles, transportation systems and even other weather. With the pandemic, providing students with hope is extremely important because I want them to believe that they will get through this difficult time, even if it does not always feel like the beginning.

As an international programming consultant, Renteria-Poepsel manages pre-arrival communication as well as communication with current students, international orientation and other programming, and retention efforts. She and her colleagues at the Office of International Affairs have devoted countless hours to the students they serve as they all go through the changing circumstances.

Soon after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, constant communication with current students became essential not only for ensuring calm, but also for making sure they knew about the resources at their disposal, Renteria-Poepsel said. I distributed gift cards from local businesses to 37 students. The gift cards were donated to Student Affairs and were intended to support international students in Edwardsville who needed it most, to cover at least one or two meals.

Many international students also faced loss of job opportunities, she added. Our office recognized the need to help students who needed emergency funding to continue to make academic progress. Four of our students received an emergency fund of $ 2,500 from the Institute of International Education based on our nominations. Furthermore, we provided bi-weekly virtual meetings in partnership with SIUE Counseling Services to share strategies for managing stress and anxiety during the pandemic. We also held a series with the Career Development Center to provide additional tools for students who were scheduled to graduate last May or summer.

According to Renteria-Poepsel, as the pandemic falsifies in combination with an increase in white nationalism, violence and racial incidents, it is essential that students increase their sense of belonging.

Our international students hear about these incidents through social media and this can have a negative impact on their sense of belonging not only to the SIUE but also to the US, she concluded. I want to make sure they know we are here to support them and that there are resources available to them to address any concerns. I look forward to continuing to serve our international student population.