Two million Australians in closure after a case of coronavirus was found





CANBERRA (Reuters) – An estimated 2 million Australians began their first full day of a severe coronavirus outbreak on Monday following the discovery of a case in the community in Perth, the capital of the Western Australian state, but no new cases have been reported. found since then. Photograph Photograph: Medical staff administer tests at the Bondi Beach coronavirus disease testing center (COVID-19) following an outbreak in Sydney, Australia on December 22, 2020. REUTERS / Loren Elliott Authorities ordered a five-day blockade of Perth after a security guard at a hotel used to quarantine people returning from overseas was found to be infected with the virus. The state government said 66 people were considered close contacts of the unidentified guard and none of those tested have already been infected. “A total of 13 close contacts have now been tested negatively and of those 11 high-risk contacts have been relocated to hotel quarantine as an additional precaution,” Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan told reporters in Perth. Tests for the rest of the close contacts are expected to be completed Monday, McGowan said. Australia has managed to contain most of its new coronavirus epidemic – limiting cases to nearly 29,000 and deaths to 909 – with some sort of decisive action seen in Perth, and tight border controls. A vaccine campaign is expected to begin this month, which Prime Minister Scott Morrison said would cost at least $ 6.3 billion ($ 4.8 billion). Australia had already pledged $ 4.4 billion to get enough doses for its 26 million population, but Morrison said his government had set aside another $ 1.9 billion to pay for the distribution. “The strategy is supported by an initial allocation of about $ 1.9 billion in new support for vaccine distribution. This is on top of the more than $ 4.4 billion allocated for vaccine purchases,” Morrison said in a speech in Canberra. Classifying the inoculation program as “his first priority,” Morrison said the economy should now begin to detach itself from government spending. Australia has pledged more than $ 250 billion in stimulus, which has already begun to dwindle. But Morrison said there was a limit to the support the government could afford. “We are not using a white control budget,” Morrison said. (This story corrects the bullet to say “started”, did not start) Reporting by Colin Packham; Edited by Gerry Doyle, Robert Birsel Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

