The Canadian is accused of using the drone to aid hunting





A Canadian hunter has learned the hard way that drones and guns do not mix at least not in British Columbia. There is not a lot of detail available, but we will show you what we know. You can see the attraction from a hunter’s point of view: Place a drone in the air and see if you can spot any wildlife. Then lower the drone, move closer to the game and see if you can bag the animal. But the move gives the hunter an unfair advantage over the hunted, and is banned under the Wildlife Act in the Canadian province of British Columbia. But that did not stop a hunter from claiming to use a drone for that purpose and being charged. Now, some details have been released regarding the incident. The longest delay in the world in reporting When we saw the news, released on February 1, 2021, by the Conservation Officer Service via Twitter, we thought: Wow, this is interesting. We also assumed, since it was just launched, that it was new. Well, is new to the public. But the incident in question occurred in October 2019. At the time, a man was returning from a hunting trip near Prince George, British Columbia. He withdrew and was questioned by Conservation Officers as part of a routine stop. Information emerged that he allegedly used a drone to help him discover the area. Here’s the tweet We will allow the Conservation Officer’s Facebook post to take history: He has been charged under the Wildlife Act with possessing and operating a drone during a hunting expedition. There are strict rules prohibiting the use and operation of drones during hunting, in part to keep the element of fair pursuit intact and to ensure ethical hunting. The province amended the Wildlife Act hunting regulations in 2016, making it illegal for people to operate or own a drone, or use data obtained from a drone while on a hunting expedition or blockade Facebook Post What the law says Stories like this generally make us curious. We went to look for legislation to see exactly how the law was written. And while we believe we found the relevant act, we could not find the reference to the drones. However, in response to the Conservation Officer post, someone posted this screengrab from what appears to be a hunting app that has several sources: Ahhhh so .so there is a limit of six hours. What is still a mystery … is why it took 16 months for this news to hit the market. FTC: We use links automatically linked to revenue. More Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

