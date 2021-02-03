Alexey Navalny handed over a new prison while denouncing Putin the poisoner
A court in Moscow sent Alexey Navalny in jail for two-and-a-half years on Tuesday, closing a heated hearing in which a Kremlin critic scoffed at allegations that he broke his probation while in a coma and denounced Russia’s leader as the poisonous Putin.
The decision is likely to spark anger among Navalny supporters as tens of thousands of Russians have come out to protest over the past two weekends, many of them demanding the release of the activists. His allies had already called for another round of nationwide demonstrations this weekend.
Navalny was arrested two weeks ago after his return to Moscow from Berlin, accused of failing to meet his probation conditions under a 2014 suspended sentence for embezzling a case he has dismissed as politically motivated. .
Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for the NHS, dies in 100Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran whose efforts to raise millions for the UK National Health Service made him a world-adored icon during the first wave of the Covid-19 blast, died in hospital after contracting the disease himself, his family said Tuesday.
Lovingly known as Captain Tom, Moore earned nearly $ 45 million by walking around his garden last year. His exploits united a frozen spot in the jam and made him a celebrity likely late in his life, giving him a military promotion, a knight from Queen Elizabeth II and a number one single.
Moore came out positive about the virus and it was was taken to a hospital on Sunday, suffering from breathing problems after being treated for pneumonia, his family said. They announced his death on Tuesday.
Japan plans to extend its state of emergency as Covid-19
cases arise and the Olympics appear
Japan plans to extend its state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and eight other prefectures as the country continues to fight growing cases of Covid-19, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.
The move comes as questions continue over the country’s readiness to host the Olympics, which are scheduled to be held in Tokyo this summer from July 23rd to August 8th.
Eleven of Japan’s 47 prefectures are currently under one state of emergency which orders companies to facilitate work from home when possible, and requires restaurants to be closed by 8pm Sports and entertainment events in Japan are also required to limit attendance.
Suga told the Japanese Parliament on Tuesday that he plans to extend the state of emergency which is expected to expire on Sunday until March 7 for 10 prefectures. The state of emergency has been decided to be lifted for a prefecture, he said.
