ISLAMABAD: Nearly a year after the outbreak of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) disease that claimed 11,746 lives and infected more than half a million people in the country, the government began vaccinating frontline fighters on Tuesday, with a 50-year-old doctor who is the first health care worker (HCW) in the country to receive the stroke.

As a nationwide campaign officially begins on Wednesday (today) in which over one million HCWs will be vaccinated against coronavirus over a two-month period, an anesthesiologist and critical care specialist, Prof. Rana Imran Sikander, was the doctor the first to be vaccinated against the disease in the Office of the Prime Minister in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Khan said: I congratulate my team who worked immediately and the vaccine was imported. We are also grateful to China which has provided the vaccines. Just as the vaccine is inoculated to a physician, it will be given to first-line health care workers who have dealt with Covid-19 patients.

In a second stage, people of one age group [over 65] will be vaccinated. The vaccine is being distributed fairly in all provinces and no one should think that one province has received more doses.

As the first installment of the vaccine was delivered to all federal units, the Prime Minister called on all registered HCWs to be vaccinated as they were considered the most vulnerable across the globe.

Interestingly, the photos and videos of the first shoot were administered to a Pakistani in the presence of Prime Minister Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr. Faisal Sultan and Planning Minister Asad Umar went viral on social media and TV channels, most people remained unaware of his identity as his face was masked.

No complications

The person who volunteered for himself in the first official strike in the country was Prof. Dr. Rana Imran Sikander, an anesthetist and critical care specialist at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims).

While talking to Agimi, Dr. Sikander said: I am 50 years old, married and father of four children. I left for the PM Office and then returned to my home after being vaccinated. I am in good health and I ran four kilometers in the evening.

He said people should not hesitate, as vaccination was part of everyone’s life. We receive BCG only after birth, polio vaccines up to the age of five and a number of other lifelong vaccines. Pregnant women are also vaccinated. So the Covid-19 vaccine is also just a similar vaccine to the other vaccines we get regularly, the doctor said.

Unfortunately, he said, there was a segment of society in both developing and developed countries that resisted vaccination.

Earlier, the prime minister’s assistant for health Dr Sultan confirmed it Agimi that there was no policy to conceal the name of the person who was vaccinated against the disease on Tuesday. Honestly, you are the only one who asked about the identity of the Health Care Officer at the front line, vaccinated on Tuesday. No one bothered to ask me about the identity of HCW who has become the first Pakistani to be hit, he said.

Dr. Sultan spent half an hour with Dr. Sikander and the latter seemed calm and happy. I did not see any signs of discomfort on his face before the vaccination and even after receiving the stroke. He was in a good mood as we parted after more than half an hour, he explained.

It is a very honorable issue for me and for the whole country that we have finally started vaccination, said the special assistant to the Prime Minister.

Face masks

The Prime Minister also used the occasion to remind the masses about the importance of face masks and suggested them to follow the Standard Operation Procedure as wearing masks played a major role in fighting the pandemic.

Mr Khan said: We have opened schools and gradually hospitals will also open. The number of cases is decreasing and we can save our people from the virus. We are blessed because in Europe and America there are blockages and they have closed their economies. We have limited our service sector only and it can even be opened if people take precautions.

A Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said first-line healthcare workers treating Covid-19, in major cities with high positivity, would be covered first.

Therefore, the proportions served in the first installment are those of first-line HCWs registered by each province. However, overall, over one million HCW will be vaccinated over the next two months as Covax doses will start coming around the third week of February, he said.

The vaccination machine has been launched with 500,000 doses of Sinopharm donated by China, as about seven of the 17 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca will be received by the end of March by Covax which has promised to donate free vaccines to the 20pc population of Pakistan.

Efficiency, types

Another health ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said both Sinopharm and AstraZeneca’s technology were different but their degree of efficiency was almost similar.

There are three technologies introduced across the globe. The first is RNA Messenger (mRNA), which must be kept at -70 degrees Celsius, and Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are made with the same technology. The second is Viral Vector Technology (VVT) and vaccines such as AstraZeneca, Chinese Cansino and Russian Sputnik-V vaccine have been prepared with it.

The third technology is called Inactivated and is mostly used by the Chinese. Sinopharm is the inactivated vaccine. Both Viral Vector and Inactivated Vaccines can be stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, he said.

At present, he said, it cannot be ascertained which of the vaccines was better, or better than the other as all were being administered as Phase IV Trials.

The official said: By August we have expected that there will be a meena vaccine market and countries will be able to negotiate and receive the vaccines of their choice.

Meanwhile, according to the National Center for Command and Operations, up to 1,220 more coronavirus cases and 63 deaths have been reported from across the country over the past day.

