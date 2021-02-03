Manny Ohonme is appointed Chairman of the Sanford International Board





Contact:

Paul Heinert

Sanford Health Media Relations

605-366-2432 / [email protected] SIOUX FALLS, SD, February 2, 2021 Manny Ohonme, founder of Samaritans Feet and champion of global health, has been appointed chairman of nine members Sanford International Board. Erin Fujimoto, co-founder and chief marketing officer for Tommy John, a worldwide clothing company, and Micah Aberson, executive vice president of Sanford Health, have been named to the board. Sanford International Board members are involved in guiding, directing, overseeing, and promoting Sanford’s global efforts to improve the human condition, which includes overseeing the Sanford World Clinic. The team is accountable to the Sanford Health Board for fulfilling the mission of the nonprofit organization. Board members are also responsible for selecting the recipient Sanford Lorraine Cross Award. The $ 1 million award honors someone who is a pioneer of a medical breakthrough, innovation or treatment to transform global health. This year’s presentation is scheduled for April 13. These years have been nominated Dr. Mark Denison, Dr. Carl June and Dr. Michael Welsh. It is an extraordinary joy to be near Man. His passion for people and for changing their lives is clear from the moment you meet him, Aberson said. Erins’s impressive background in business and finance really helps to diversify the board. It will bring a unique perspective to her team and mission. Ohonme moves to the chairman of the Sanford International Board after serving as vice chairman for the past two years. Manny and his wife Tracie founded Samaritans Feet in 2003. Since its inception, Samaritan’s Feet has distributed over 7.5 million pairs of shoes in 108 different countries and more than 420 US cities. “It is an honor and a pleasure to be appointed Chairman of the Sanford International Board. I am fortunate to follow in the footsteps of the two wonderful servant leaders who have held this position since the beginning of this board, Ohonme said. I am extremely proud of the Sanford team, our bold vision and our quest to serve and improve the human condition globally. Two important love topics for me that I have seen throughout the Sanford Healths ecosystem have been gratitude and hope. I am ready to serve and work tirelessly to support the success of the past as we continue to advance the Sanfords international mission, which I believe will one day revolutionize healthcare across the globe. Fujimoto started Tommy John with her husband Tom, who grew up in Milbank, South Dakota. The apparel clothing company specializes in comfortable underwear for men and women. She studied finance at Arizona State University and was previously a vice president of financial advisory at JP Morgan. This summer Tommy John donated more than 2,000 items to health care workers at Sanford Health. Aberson joined Sanford Health in 2015. He now serves as executive vice president of health systems with operational oversight for the Sanford Health Plan, Sanford Sports Complex, Sanford Research, Sanford World Clinic, marketing, foundations, business development, including Profile by Sanford, and the public policy agenda of organizations. Gary Hall, Jr., Olympic gold medalist and type 1 diabetes lawyer, will serve as vice president of the Sanford International Board. Sanford International Board Manny Ohonme, chair Gary Hall, Jr., Vice President Cindy Rarick Miles Beacom Micah Aberson Bernhard Langer Kirk Penney David Shulkin, MD Erin Fujimoto About Sanford Health Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, is committed to providing integrated health care, genomic medicine, care for the elderly and services, global clinics, research and affordable insurance. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization includes 46 hospitals, 1,400 physicians, and more than 200 Good Samaritan Elderly Care locations in 26 states and 10 countries. Learn more about Sanford Healths transformative work to improve the human condition insanfordhealth.orgorSanford News News.







