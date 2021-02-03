Former World Series publisher arrested for ‘Hollyboob’ – National

A nude magazine model and five others were arrested Monday in Los Angeles after the Hollywood iconic sign was changed to read “Hollyboob.”

The jokers violated the cordoned off area around the iconic sign and changed W and D to B using tarpaulins, the Los Angeles Police Department says. Police sent officers and a helicopter to the scene shortly after the shift, and several individuals were arrested.

Read more: The 10-year-old boy from Texas cashes in his old GameStop shares for thousands

They did not do any permanent damage, LAPD Sgt. I said Leonard Calderon NBC Los Angeles. He added that the suspects claimed they were raising awareness about breast cancer with their jokes.

Police did not identify the suspects, but one of them was apparently Julia Rose, a nude and influential social media model with a history of using her breasts to attract public attention.

The story goes down the ad

Model Julia Rose poses in front of the Hollywood sign after being changed into a joke on February 1, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Julia Rose / Twitter



Rose met YouTuber Jake Paul through episodes of 2020. She also enjoyed some viral fame at the 2019 World Series when she and several model friends released their breasts on TV cameras from places behind the house plate. The women claimed they were raising awareness about breast cancer at the time, while also promoting their subscription-based adult site, Shagmag.











0:17 Models celebrate topless flash at the World Series





Models celebrate topless flash at the World Series October 29, 2019



“Julia Rose strikes again!” a Shagmag co-founder Stephen McHugh told Global News Monday afternoon, in an unsolicited email statement.

The story goes down the ad

Shagmag did not provide details about the other five individuals involved, but provided a photo showing two people at the base of the sign.

Pranksters hang a banner on the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, Calif., On February 1, 2021.

Shagmag



Rose also called for the incident on social media. “This is meeee,” she said ciceron in response to sign photos. She also shared some news about the jokes and wrote on Twitter a TikTok video showing her apparent arrest after the incident.

Trends Canadian inks are taken to produce the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Husband’s sister, neighbor killed in pre-emptive strike on rape accuser, police say

that once I changed the Hollywood sign to # hollyboob pic.twitter.com/IrIC6DpXHO – Julia Rose (@ JuliaRose_33) February 2, 2021

The story goes down the ad

That once I changed the Hollywood sign on #Hollyboob, she wrote in a tweet, which included a selfie with the Hollywood sign in the background. The photo shows Rose on a Shagmag top with her tongue out and her middle fingers raised.

Read more: Women who broke their breasts in the World Series were banned for topless ‘promotion’

YouTube joker Jack Tenney has also taken public responsibility for the stunt, which he described on Twitter as “the final work”.

The six suspects were cited for minor offenses and released, police told him Los Angeles Times.

The story goes down the ad

It was not immediately clear how the sign was raising awareness about breast cancer, beyond emphasizing the existence of breasts. Rose’s social media posts also did not include any links to fundraising or awareness campaigns as of Tuesday morning.

Rose offered another explanation in an interview with the UK Daily Mail after the incident. She said she orchestrated jokes to protest social media policies against nudity after she and her business Shagmag rose off the platform last year.

“It was to show them that I still have a voice,” she told the tabloid. “I’m not doing anything more than what Playboy is doing, so I think they are discriminating against my accounts.”

Rose and her Shagmag models claimed they were raising money for breast cancer in 2019, when they were banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums because of their infamous brilliance. Rose said at the time that part of their reconciliation would go towards breast cancer, although she and Shagmag never gave further details.

Read more: Women who broke their breasts in the World Series were banned for topless ‘promotion’

Mark Panatier, head of the Hollywood Sign Trust, condemned the joke in a statement to the LA Times.

It is unfortunate that such an important icon for the city of LA is not being appreciated, he said. This is an icon that is there to visually reinforce the importance of Hollywood, not just for the city of LA but for the world. Must be supported. There is no need to underestimate.

The story goes down the ad

LAPD captain Steve Lurie, from the Hollywood Cities division, was also jokingly frowned upon in a tweet.

Los Angeles Monuments are precious to those of us @LAPDHollywood and that was the vague way, he ciceron. Not to mention, the terrain is quite steep and dangerous.

Monday’s joke is just the latest to hit the famous Hollywood sign.

Pranksters brilliantly changed the sign to read “Hollyweed” for New Year’s Day 2017. Also changed to read “Sacred woodFor a visit by Pope John Paul II in 1987.