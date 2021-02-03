Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised millions to fight COVID-19, dies at 100ExBulletin





Captain Sir Tom Moore, a World War II veteran who raised more than $ 40 million to help Britain’s health service fight the coronavirus, has died of COVID-19 at the age of 100.





AILSA CHANG, HOST: Captain Sir Tom Moore was a British World War II veteran who raised more than $ 40 million to help his country fight the coronavirus. He died after contracting COVID-19 himself. Moore was 100 years old. And NPR London correspondent Frank Langfitt has that reminder. FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: The UK is more politically polarized today than it has been for decades. But most everyone here agrees. They love Captain Tom Moore, even if a year ago, they had never heard of him. Moore captured the nation’s imagination last spring when he vowed to walk a hundred laps in his garden with the help of a walker before turning 100 years old. Relying on social media, he hoped to raise $ 1,250 for healthcare workers. When he spent $ 9 million after less than two weeks, he was stunned, as he told NPR at the time. (Voice of broadcast ARCHIVED NPR) Tom Moore: Absolutely absolutely extraordinary. Almost is an almost incredible kind of money. It will be – I mean, I have never encountered such money before. LANGFITT: Moore quickly became a household name here and an inspiration. His cheerful optimism provided a moral boost for a nation whose government is widely seen to have hit the coronavirus response. Britain has the highest death toll in Europe, more than 106,000. Here is Captain Tom, as he was known, gathering his countrymen on Britain’s ITV. (Audio word of archived recordings) MOORE: Tomorrow is a good day. Things will improve. The sun will start shining all over. LANGFITT: Moore hit the nerves because his campaign intertwined two major sources of pride and British identity – the UK victory in World War II and the beloved and unfunded National Health Service, which has fought several times to tackle the flood of patients with COVID. Moore was also modest, a classic British trait. (Audio word of archived recordings) MOORE: A little soul like me will not make much difference. My hope is that yes. But it really won’t, right? (Voice of music) LANGFITT: In July, at a ceremony at Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth rode him, covering his extraordinary second act of late life. Last month, he contracted pneumonia. His family said medication for that infection prevented him from getting the new vaccine. Moore was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. Frank Langfitt, NPR News, London. (Voice of the “Drawing Board” of ANISHA GALE) Copyright © 2021 NPR All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created in a short time up to Folje8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a transcription ownership process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. Authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos