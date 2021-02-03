Navalny to suffer 2.8 years in prison in Russia, sentenced internationally – National

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison on Tuesday after a court found he had violated the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence, sparking an international outcry.

The sentence handed down by the court was for three and a half years in prison, but the Simonovsky District Court reduced Navalny’s prison time to two years and eight months because he had already served one year under house arrest.

The decision came amid massive nationwide protests demanding his release, with many taking to the streets despite violent attempts to gather demonstrators from the Russian military and mass arrests.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada “strongly condemns” the decision to imprison Navalny and called for the “immediate release” of the jailed opposition leader, protesters and journalists.

“The justice system should never be abused for political purposes,” he said in a tweet.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau tha the place was “terrified.” Global Affairs Canada added “the best way to address these types of actions is for Canada to work with its partners in a coordinated manner,” in an email statement to Global News.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also joined in, adding that he would coordinate with allies “to hold Russia accountable for failing to respect the rights of its citizens.”











Hundreds detained in Moscow during protests after Alexei Navalny was sentenced to prison





“The United States is deeply concerned about the decision of the Russian authorities to sentence opposition figure Aleksey Navalny to two years and eight months in prison, replacing his suspended sentence with imprisonment,” he told an Internet site. statement.

“We reiterate our call on the Russian government to immediately and unconditionally release Mr Navalny, as well as hundreds of other Russian citizens unjustly detained in recent weeks for exercising their rights, including the right to freedom of expression and expression. peaceful assembly. “

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called for Navalny’s “immediate release” following his sentencing in Moscow.

“The United Kingdom calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Alexey Navalny and all peaceful protesters and journalists arrested in the last two weeks,” he told Global News.

Today’s bad decision, which targets the victim of a poisoning rather than those responsible, shows that Russia is failing to meet the most basic commitments expected of any responsible member of the international community.











Russian police use batons, arrest over 1,000 at Navalny rally





European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also demanded Navalny’s release. tweets that “Alexey @navalny’s sentence runs counter to Russia’s international commitment to the rule of law and fundamental freedoms.”

He cited the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on the 2014 embezzlement claim against Navalny, who concluded that his sentence was illegal and arbitrary and politically motivated.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, told other countries to “deal with their problems,” Russian media reported RBC.

“For the last few weeks we have been able to comment and respond to similar attacks and statements. “You must not interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign state,” she said.

Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was arrested Jan. 17 at a passport control after his flight from Berlin to Moscow, which Russian authorities said violated bail conditions for a suspended sentence of purge. of money in 2014.

During the court proceedings, Navalny said he was unable to qualify for parole because he was recovering from poisoning.

“I returned to Moscow after completing the course of treatment,” he said. “What else could I have done?”

Navalny was in Germany for five months recovering after being poisoned by a deadly military-grade agent named Novichok, whom he said was part of an attempt to kill him. Putin has denied the allegations.

“Someone did not want me to take a single step in the territory of my country as a free man. “And we know who and we know why – the hatred and fear of a man, who lives in a bunker, whom I offended by surviving when he tried to kill me,” he said, adding that Putin would enter stories like “poisonous. ”

“The purpose of this hearing is to scare a large number of people,” Navalny said. “You can’t imprison the whole country.”

His imprisonment sparked a wave of protests across Russia, with more than 5,000 people arrested on Sunday, including nearly 2,000 in Moscow.

Shortly after landing in Russia, Navalny’s team launched an investigation into a wealthy palace that Navalny claims was built for Putin in the Black Sea. It has amassed more than 100 million views on YouTube so far. Putin later denied having the property.

Lisa Sundstrom, an associate professor at the University of British Columbia, said the video was “quite convincing about the levels of corruption that are in government”, in an earlier interview with Global News.

“Like a tinder box,” she said.

(Russian officials) simply want to prevent anyone who is likely to be able to organize many opposition protests from doing so in an organized manner.

OVD-info, an independent activist group pursuing arrests in Russian protests, said 750 people have been arrested since Navalny was sentenced. In court, the Russian opposition leader urged them to continue demonstrating.

“Millions cannot be imprisoned,” he said.

“You have stolen people’s future and now you are trying to scare them. I urge everyone not to be afraid. ”

– With files from Reuters and The Associated Press