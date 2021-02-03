Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries, including Pakistan – World





Saudi Arabia on Tuesday suspended entry into the kingdom from 20 countries, including Pakistan, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners and their families, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the state news agency reported. The Interior Ministry announced the temporary suspension will be effective from 9:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, according to the official Saudi Press Agency. The ban applies to neighboring Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and in the wider region, to Lebanon and Turkey. In Europe, the ban covers Britain, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland. Elsewhere, as well as the US, it applies to Argentina, Brazil, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Japan, Pakistan and South Africa. The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia also wrote a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a copy of which is available with it Agimi.com. “This includes those coming from other countries, if they pass through any of the above states within 14 days before requesting entry into the kingdom. However, the kingdom would like to ensure uninterrupted supply chains and transport movements between the kingdom and these countries in accordance with the precautionary measures set by the Saudi Ministry of Health, “the letter said. “The entry of Saudi nationals, diplomats and health practitioners together with their families coming from any of the countries mentioned, or passed through (14) days, is permissible but they must follow the precautions and [standard operating procedures] approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health. “The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia would like to take this opportunity to renew to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan the assurances of its highest consideration,” the letter concluded. Meanwhile, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman said Tuesday night that Saudi authorities had once again banned the arrival of passengers from Pakistan from 21:00 on February 3, following a new wave of coronavirus. Prior to the ban, PIA flights were operating as usual from Sialkot to Dammam, Multan to Madinah and Islamabad to Riyadh. The spokesman said two PIA flights from Karachi to Jeddah and Lahore to Madina were currently in operation. However, the PIA would continue flights to bring passengers from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, the spokesman said. The restrictions come after Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah warned on Sunday that new coronavirus restrictions could be imposed if citizens and residents do not adhere to health restrictions. Saudi Arabia has reported more than 368,000 cases of coronavirus and nearly 6,400 deaths, the highest among the Gulf Arab states. Daily infections drop below 100 in early January, from a peak of nearly 5,000 last June. However, new daily infections have tripled since then, with 310 cases reported by the health ministry on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign on December 17 after receiving the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The health ministry said the program will be extended to three phases, starting with people over 65 and those with chronic illnesses, or who are at high risk of infection. But last month the ministry said it was forced to slow down use due to a delay in vaccine deliveries.

