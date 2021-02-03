More sectors will reopen on a case-by-case basis





PETALING JAYA: With the continuous movement control order (MCO) extended until February 18, the reopening of more economic and social sectors will be done case by case, the FMT has learned. A well-established government source said there would be no blanket openings across all sectors, noting how the Covid-19 incidence rate varied in different sectors. While most cases came from the accommodation of factory workers, the source said, the incidence of Covid-19 in certain social and business sectors was low. Why take action that could cause collateral damage? The virus is in our community, but the cure rate is high towards new positive cases, so we are fine. But what we need to do is protect the vulnerable. The more tests we do, the higher the number of cases will be. The health ministry should look at the incidence rate, not the absolute numbers that tend to scare the public, the source said. The source also said non-contact sports like fishing, hiking, swimming and golf should be allowed during the MCO expansion, adding that martial arts were also among those who did not report any Covid-19 cases. Some sports should be allowed to open, but with standard operating procedures in place, introducing awareness of the risk of close contact. Earlier, The Straits Times of Singapore reported that more economic sectors would reopen with the expansion of the MCO, including hairdressers as well as retailers and wholesalers. Citing sources, she said Putrajaya would list sectors that could not function instead of those that could. He said the international ministry of trade and industry will hold a virtual meeting with trade groups to inform them of the new standard operating procedures. CLICK HERE P UR Our direct update of the situation COVID-19 NM MALAYSIA

